HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The company also provided its 2020 reported net sales and earnings outlook.



“We had a strong year in 2019 with accelerated business performance and differentiated financial results,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "This was driven by momentum in our core U.S. confection portfolio in both retail takeaway and margin expansion, incremental and profitable international growth, and further expansion of our snacking portfolio. We continued investing in our brands, capabilities, and people and have confidence we will deliver another year of high-quality financial results in 2020.”

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Summary1

Consolidated net sales of $2,068.1 million, an increase of 4.0%.

Organic, constant currency net sales increased 1.9%.

The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures on net sales was a 2.2 point benefit, while foreign currency exchange was a 0.1 point headwind.

Reported net income of $207.2 million, or $0.98 per share-diluted, a decrease of 38.8%.

Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $1.28, an increase of 1.6%.

1 All comparisons for the fourth quarter of 2019 are with respect to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018

2019 Full-Year Financial Results Summary2

Consolidated net sales of $7,986.3 million, an increase of 2.5%.

Organic, constant currency net sales increased 1.8%.

The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures on net sales was a 1.0 point benefit, while foreign currency exchange was a 0.3 point headwind.

Reported net income of $1,149.7 million, or $5.46 per share-diluted, a decrease of 2.2%.

Adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $5.78, an increase of 7.8%.

2 All comparisons for full-year 2019 are with respect to the full year ended December 31, 2018

2020 Full-Year Financial Outlook Summary3

Full-year reported net sales are expected to increase in the range of 2% to 4%. Acquisitions are estimated to be a 1.0 point benefit to net sales growth 4 . The impact of foreign currency exchange is anticipated to be a slight headwind based on current exchange rates.

Full-year reported earnings per share-diluted are expected to be in the range of $6.04 to $6.20, an increase of 11% to 14% versus 2019.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share-diluted are expected to be in the range of $6.13 to $6.24, an increase of 6% to 8% versus 2019.

3 All comparisons for full-year 2020 are with respect to the full year ended December 31, 2019

4 Reflects the impact from the acquisition of ONE Brands, LLC

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results

Consolidated net sales were $2,068.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $1,987.9 million in the year ago period, an increase of 4.0%. Price realization was a 3.6 point benefit and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures was a 2.2 point benefit driven by the acquisition of ONE Brands. Volume and foreign currency exchange were a 1.7 point and a 0.1 point headwind, respectively. These results were in line with expectations.

As outlined in the table below, the company’s fourth-quarter 2019 results, as prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), included items positively impacting comparability of $81.6 million, or $0.30 per share-diluted. For the fourth quarter of 2018, items negatively impacting comparability totaled $56.1 million, or $0.34 per share-diluted.

Reported gross margin was 44.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 47.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 340 basis points. This decrease was driven by lower derivative mark to market gains. Adjusted gross margin was 43.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 42.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 90 basis points, driven by net price realization and favorable commodities.

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses increased 6.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by increased advertising spending, higher incentive compensation related to strong 2019 performance and a structural, market-based increase in variable compensation linked to company performance for our managers and individual contributors. Advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased 2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the same period last year driven by advertising increases in North America. Selling, marketing and administrative expenses, excluding advertising and related consumer marketing, increased 8.9% versus the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was driven by the aforementioned higher incentive compensation and increased variable compensation.

Fourth-quarter 2019 reported operating profit of $286.2 million decreased 32.0% versus the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in an operating profit margin of 13.8%, a decrease of 740 basis points driven by the recognition of impairment charges to write down long-lived and intangible assets associated with the 2015 KRAVE Pure Foods, Inc. (Krave) acquisition. Adjusted operating profit of $370.5 million increased 0.4% versus the fourth quarter of 2018. This resulted in an adjusted operating profit margin of 17.9%, a decrease of 70 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2018 as gross margin gains were more than offset by higher incentive compensation.

The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.6%, an increase of 100 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2018. The adjusted tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 9.8%, an increase of 30 basis points versus the fourth quarter of 2018. Both the effective and adjusted tax rate increases were driven primarily by lower tax credits versus the year ago period.

The following table presents a summary of items impacting comparability in each period (see Appendix I for additional information):

Pre-Tax (millions) Earnings Per Share-Diluted Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Derivative Mark-to-Market Gains $ (15.2 ) $ (98.8 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.47 ) Business Realignment Activities 0.8 9.2 — 0.05 Acquisition-Related Costs 2.2 8.4 0.01 0.04 Pension Settlement Charges Relating to Company-Directed Initiatives 0.1 1.4 — 0.01 Long-Lived and Intangible Asset Impairment Charges 107.7 28.9 0.51 0.13 Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment and Impairment Charges (2.7 ) (5.2 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Gain on Sale of Other Assets (11.3 ) — (0.05 ) — Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above — — (0.08 ) (0.08 ) $ 81.6 $ (56.1 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.34 )





Pre-Tax (millions) Earnings Per Share-Diluted Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Derivative Mark-to-Market Gains $ (28.7 ) $ (168.2 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.80 ) Business Realignment Activities 9.2 51.8 0.04 0.25 Acquisition-Related Costs 10.2 44.8 0.05 0.21 Pension Settlement Charges Relating to Company-Directed Initiatives 2.4 5.5 0.01 0.03 Long-Lived and Intangible Asset Impairment Charges 112.5 57.7 0.53 0.27 Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment and Impairment Charges (2.8 ) (6.3 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Gain on Sale of Other Assets (11.3 ) (2.7 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above — — (0.11 ) (0.14 ) $ 91.5 $ (17.4 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.22 )

The following are comments about segment performance for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the year-ago period. See the schedule of supplementary information within this press release for additional information on segment net sales and profit.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Hershey’s North America net sales were $1,812.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.8% versus the same period last year. Price realization was a 4.0 point benefit and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures was a 2.5 point benefit. Volume was a 2.7 point headwind and foreign currency exchange was negligible.

Total Hershey U.S. retail takeaway for the 12 weeks ended December 29, 20195 in the expanded multi-outlet combined plus convenience store channels (IRI MULO + C-Stores) increased 2.5% versus the prior-year period. Hershey’s U.S. candy, mint and gum retail takeaway increased 2.8%, resulting in a 17 basis point market share gain versus the prior-year period. Hershey’s salty snack retail takeaway increased 11.3% during the latest 12 weeks led by strong Skinny Pop performance.

North America advertising and related consumer marketing expenses increased 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the same period last year driven by advertising. Gross margin gains driven by net price realization and favorable commodities resulted in a segment income increase of 7.0% to $519.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $485.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

5 Includes candy, mint, gum, salty snacks, meat snacks and grocery items

International and Other

Fourth-quarter 2019 net sales for Hershey’s International and Other segment increased 5.8% versus the same period last year, to $255.4 million. Constant currency net sales grew 6.3%, offset by a 0.5 point headwind from foreign currency exchange. Volume was a 5.7 point benefit and net price realization contributed an additional 0.6 points. Combined net sales in our strategic focus markets (Mexico, Brazil, India and China) increased approximately 5.3%. Excluding a 0.7 point headwind from foreign currency exchange rates, combined organic constant currency net sales in Mexico, Brazil, India and China grew approximately 6.0%.

International and Other segment income increased 67.9% to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 driven by gains from volume growth and gross margin expansion along with increasingly efficient advertising and related consumer marketing expenses.

A reconciliation between reported net sales growth rates and (i) constant currency net sales growth rates and (ii) organic constant currency net sales growth rates is provided below:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Percentage Change as Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Percentage Change on Constant Currency Basis Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Percentage Change on Organic Constant Currency Basis Mexico 8.4 % 2.7 % 5.7 % — % 5.7 % Brazil 2.7 % (9.1 ) % 11.8 % — % 11.8 % India 16.0 % 1.4 % 14.6 % — % 14.6 % China 9.2 % (2.3 ) % 11.5 % — % 11.5 % Total Strategic Focus Markets 5.3 % (0.7 ) % 6.0 % — % 6.0 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Percentage Change as Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Percentage Change on Constant Currency Basis Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Percentage Change on Organic Constant Currency Basis Mexico 6.7 % (0.3 ) % 7.0 % — % 7.0 % Brazil (5.9 ) % (8.2 ) % 2.3 % — % 2.3 % India 4.9 % (3.3 ) % 8.2 % — % 8.2 % China (13.4 ) % (3.4 ) % (10.0 ) % (17.7 ) % 7.7 % Total Strategic Focus Markets (1.5 ) % (2.7 ) % 1.2 % (2.2 ) % 3.5 %

Unallocated Corporate Expense

Hershey's unallocated corporate expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $163.4 million, an increase of $38.2 million, or 30.5% versus the same period of 2018. This increase was driven by higher incentive compensation related to strong 2019 performance and a structural, market-based increase of variable compensation linked to company performance for our managers and individual contributors.

2020 Full-Year Financial Outlook

Full-year reported net sales are expected to increase 2% to 4%. Acquisitions are expected to be a 1.0 point benefit to net sales growth, and the impact of foreign currency exchange is expected to be slightly negative based on current exchange rates.

Full-year reported earnings per share-diluted are expected to be in the range of $6.04 to $6.20, an increase of 11% to 14% versus 2019. Full-year adjusted earnings per share-diluted are expected to be in the range of $6.13 to $6.24, an increase 6% to 8% versus 2019.

Below is a reconciliation of projected 2020, full-year 2019 and full-year 2018 earnings per share-diluted calculated in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share-diluted:

2020 (Projected) 2019 2018 Reported EPS – Diluted $6.04 - $6.20 $ 5.46 $ 5.58 Derivative mark-to-market gains — (0.14) (0.80) Business realignment activities 0.01 - 0.02 0.04 0.25 Acquisition-related costs 0.02 - 0.04 0.05 0.21 Gain on sale of other assets — (0.05) (0.01) Pension settlement charges relating to company-directed initiatives 0.01 - 0.03 0.01 0.03 Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges — 0.53 0.27 Noncontrolling interest share of business realignment and impairment charges — (0.01) (0.03) Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above — (0.11) (0.14) Adjusted EPS – Diluted $6.13 - $6.24 $ 5.78 $ 5.36

2020 projected earnings per share-diluted, as presented above, does not include the impact of mark-to-market gains and losses on our commodity derivative contracts that will be reflected within corporate unallocated expense in segment results until the related inventory is sold, since we are not able to forecast the impact of the market changes.

Note: In this release, Hershey references income measures that are not in accordance with GAAP because they exclude certain items impacting comparability, including business realignment activities, acquisition-related costs, gains realized on the sale of other assets, pension settlement charges relating to company-directed initiatives, long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges, and gains and losses associated with mark-to-market commodity derivatives. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in evaluating results of operations for internal purposes and are not intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the company believes exclusion of such items provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Income is provided below.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated results Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In thousands except per share data December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Reported gross profit $ 911,912 $ 944,352 $ 3,622,478 $ 3,575,325 Derivative mark-to-market gains (15,204 ) (98,799 ) (28,651 ) (168,263 ) Business realignment activities — (2,778 ) — 11,323 Acquisition-related costs 1,248 1,207 1,978 6,194 Non-GAAP gross profit 897,956 843,982 3,595,805 3,424,579 Reported operating profit 286,198 421,165 1,595,952 1,623,664 Derivative mark-to-market gains (15,204 ) (98,799 ) (28,651 ) (168,263 ) Business realignment activities 770 9,157 9,238 51,827 Acquisition-related costs 2,245 8,416 10,196 44,829 Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges 107,744 28,912 112,485 57,729 Gain on sale of other assets (11,289 ) — (11,289 ) (2,658 ) Non-GAAP operating profit 370,464 368,851 1,687,931 1,607,128 Reported provision for income taxes 9,903 12,370 234,032 239,010 Derivative mark-to-market gains* (2,173 ) (7,377 ) (3,423 ) (15,778 ) Business realignment activities* (189 ) (806 ) 1,950 12,961 Acquisition-related costs* 636 1,846 2,533 9,105 Pension settlement charges relating to Company-directed initiatives* 21 355 584 1,347 Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges* 23,972 13,732 23,972 15,875 Impact of U.S. tax reform — 7,754 — 7,754 Gain on sale of other assets* (2,755 ) — (2,755 ) (1,203 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes 29,415 27,874 256,893 269,071 Reported net income 207,187 336,791 1,149,692 1,177,562 Derivative mark-to-market gains (13,031 ) (91,422 ) (25,228 ) (152,485 ) Business realignment activities 959 9,963 7,288 38,866 Acquisition-related costs 1,609 6,570 7,663 35,724 Pension settlement charges relating to Company-directed initiatives 83 1,082 1,808 4,108 Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges 83,772 15,180 88,513 41,854 Impact of U.S. tax reform — (7,754 ) — (7,754 ) Noncontrolling interest share of business realignment and impairment charges (2,725 ) (5,191 ) (2,849 ) (6,348 ) Gain on sale of other assets (8,534 ) — (8,534 ) (1,455 ) Non-GAAP net income 269,320 265,219 1,218,353 1,130,072 Reported EPS - Diluted 0.98 1.60 5.46 5.58 Derivative mark-to-market gains (0.08 ) (0.47 ) (0.14 ) (0.80 ) Business realignment activities — 0.05 0.04 0.25 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.21 Pension settlement charges relating to Company-directed initiatives — 0.01 0.01 0.03 Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges 0.51 0.13 0.53 0.27 Noncontrolling interest share of business realignment and impairment charges (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Gain on sale of other assets (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Tax effect of all adjustments reflected above** (0.08 ) (0.08 ) (0.11 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP EPS - Diluted 1.28 1.26 5.78 5.36

* The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company's quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

** Adjustments reported above are reported on a pre-tax basis before the tax effect described in the reconciliation above for Non-GAAP provision for income taxes.

In the assessment of our results, we review and discuss the following financial metrics that are derived from the reported and non-GAAP financial measures presented above:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 As reported gross margin 44.1 % 47.5 % 45.4 % 45.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin (1) 43.4 % 42.5 % 45.0 % 44.0 % As reported operating profit margin 13.8 % 21.2 % 20.0 % 20.8 % Non-GAAP operating profit margin (2) 17.9 % 18.6 % 21.1 % 20.6 % As reported effective tax rate 4.6 % 3.6 % 16.9 % 17.0 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (3) 9.8 % 9.5 % 17.4 % 19.2 %

(1) Calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented.

(2) Calculated as non-GAAP operating profit as a percentage of net sales for each period presented.

(3) Calculated as non-GAAP provision for income taxes as a percentage of non-GAAP income before taxes (calculated as non-GAAP operating profit minus non-GAAP interest expense, net plus or minus non-GAAP other (income) expense, net).

We present certain percentage changes in net sales on a constant currency basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rates in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

A reconciliation between reported net sales growth rates and (i) constant currency net sales growth rates and (ii) organic constant currency net sales growth rates is provided below:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Percentage Change as Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Percentage Change on Constant Currency Basis Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Percentage Change on Organic Constant Currency Basis North America segment Canada 1.9 % (0.3 ) % 2.2 % — % 2.2 % Total North America segment 3.8 % — % 3.8 % 2.5 % 1.3 % International and Other segment Mexico 8.4 % 2.7 % 5.7 % — % 5.7 % Brazil 2.7 % (9.1 ) % 11.8 % — % 11.8 % India 16.0 % 1.4 % 14.6 % — % 14.6 % China 9.2 % (2.3 ) % 11.5 % — % 11.5 % Total International and Other segment 5.8 % (0.5 ) % 6.3 % — % 6.3 % Total Company 4.0 % (0.1 ) % 4.1 % 2.2 % 1.9 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Percentage Change as Reported Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Percentage Change on Constant Currency Basis Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Percentage Change on Organic Constant Currency Basis North America segment Canada (1.9 ) % (2.3 ) % 0.4 % — % 0.4 % Total North America segment 2.6 % (0.1 ) % 2.7 % 1.4 % 1.3 % International and Other segment Mexico 6.7 % (0.3 ) % 7.0 % — % 7.0 % Brazil (5.9 ) % (8.2 ) % 2.3 % — % 2.3 % India 4.9 % (3.3 ) % 8.2 % — % 8.2 % China (13.4 ) % (3.4 ) % (10.0 ) % (17.7 ) % 7.7 % Total International and Other segment 1.7 % (1.5 ) % 3.2 % (2.2 ) % 5.4 % Total Company 2.5 % (0.3 ) % 2.8 % 1.0 % 1.8 %

Appendix I

Details of the charges included in GAAP results, as summarized in the press release (above), are as follows:

Derivative Mark-to-Market Gains: The mark-to-market losses (gains) on commodity derivatives are recorded as unallocated and excluded from adjusted results until such time as the related inventory is sold, at which time the corresponding losses (gains) are reclassified from unallocated to segment income. Since we often purchase commodity contracts to price inventory requirements in future years, we make this adjustment to facilitate the year-over-year comparison of cost of sales on a basis that matches the derivative gains and losses with the underlying economic exposure being hedged for the period.

Business Realignment Activities: We periodically undertake restructuring and cost reduction activities as part of ongoing efforts to enhance long-term profitability. During the first quarter of 2017, we commenced the Margin for Growth Program to drive continued net sales, operating profit and earnings per share-diluted growth over the next several years. This program is focused on improving global efficiency and effectiveness, optimizing the company’s supply chain, streamlining the company’s operating model and reducing administrative expenses to generate long-term savings. During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2019, business realignment charges related primarily to severance expenses and other third-party costs related to this program. During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2018, business realignment charges related primarily to severance expenses, accelerated depreciation and other third-party costs related to this program.

Acquisition-Related Costs: Costs incurred during the three- and twelve-month periods of 2019 related to the integration of the 2019 acquisition of ONE Brands, LLC, as well as the 2018 acquisitions of Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. and Pirate Brands. Costs incurred during the three- and twelve-month periods of 2018 included consultant fees incurred to effectuate the Amplify and Pirate Brands acquisitions, as well as other costs relating to the integration of the businesses.

Pension Settlement Charges Relating to Company-Directed Initiatives: During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2019 and 2018, settlement charges in our hourly defined benefit plan were triggered as a result of lump sum withdrawals by employees retiring or leaving the Company under a voluntary separation plan included within our Margin for Growth and Operational Optimization Programs, which were designed to optimize our production and supply chain network.

Long-Lived and Intangible Asset Impairment Charges: During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2019, we recorded impairment charges to write down long-lived and intangible assets that had been recognized in connection with the 2015 acquisition of Krave, as well as other select long-lived assets that had not yet met the held for sale criteria and impairment charges within our Lotte Shanghai Foods Co., Ltd. disposal group. During the three- and twelve-month periods of 2018, we recorded impairment charges within the Shanghai Golden Monkey (SGM) and Tyrrells disposal groups. These charges represent the excess of the disposal groups' carrying values, including the related currency translation adjustment amounts realized upon completion of the sales, over the sales values less costs to sell for the SGM and Tyrrells businesses.

Noncontrolling Interest Share of Business Realignment and Impairment Charges: Certain of the business realignment and impairment charges recorded in connection with the Margin for Growth Program related to a joint venture in which we own a 50% controlling interest. Therefore, we have also adjusted for the portion of these charges included within the income (loss) attributed to the noncontrolling interest.

Gain on Sale of Other Assets : In 2019, we recorded a gain on the sale of certain Pennsylvania facilities and land. In 2018, we recorded a gain on the sale of licensing rights for a non-core trademark relating to a brand marketed outside of the United States.

Tax Effect of All Adjustments: This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all pre-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the applicable table. The tax effect for each adjustment is determined by calculating the tax impact of the adjustment on the company’s quarterly effective tax rate, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “projected,” “estimated,” and “potential,” among others. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Because actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements when deciding whether to buy, sell or hold the company's securities. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: issues or concerns related to the quality and safety of our products, ingredients or packaging; changes in raw material and other costs, along with the availability of adequate supplies of raw materials; selling price increases, including volume declines associated with pricing elasticity; market demand for our new and existing products; increased marketplace competition; disruption to our manufacturing operations or supply chain; failure to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures; changes in governmental laws and regulations, including taxes; political, economic, and/or financial market conditions; risks and uncertainties related to our international operations; disruptions, failures or security breaches of our information technology infrastructure; our ability to hire, engage and retain a talented global workforce; our ability to realize expected cost savings and operating efficiencies associated with strategic initiatives or restructuring programs; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; and such other matters as discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All information in this press release is as of December 31, 2019. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.







The Hershey Company Consolidated Statements of Income for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 2,068,125 $ 1,987,902 $ 7,986,252 $ 7,791,069 Cost of sales 1,156,213 1,043,550 4,363,774 4,215,744 Gross profit 911,912 944,352 3,622,478 3,575,325 Selling, marketing and administrative expense 517,200 486,036 1,905,929 1,874,829 Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges 107,744 28,912 112,485 57,729 Business realignment costs 770 8,239 8,112 19,103 Operating profit 286,198 421,165 1,595,952 1,623,664 Interest expense, net 37,435 37,630 144,125 138,837 Other (income) expense, net 34,442 39,565 71,043 74,766 Income before income taxes 214,321 343,970 1,380,784 1,410,061 Provision for income taxes 9,903 12,370 234,032 239,010 Net income including noncontrolling interest 204,418 331,600 1,146,752 1,171,051 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,769 ) (5,191 ) (2,940 ) (6,511 ) Net income attributable to The Hershey Company $ 207,187 $ 336,791 $ 1,149,692 $ 1,177,562 Net income per share - Basic - Common $ 1.02 $ 1.65 $ 5.64 $ 5.76 - Diluted - Common $ 0.98 $ 1.60 $ 5.46 $ 5.58 - Basic - Class B $ 0.93 $ 1.50 $ 5.12 $ 5.24 Shares outstanding - Basic - Common 148,521 149,402 148,841 149,379 - Diluted - Common 210,491 211,060 210,702 210,989 - Basic - Class B 60,614 60,614 60,614 60,614 Key margins: Gross margin 44.1 % 47.5 % 45.4 % 45.9 % Operating profit margin 13.8 % 21.2 % 20.0 % 20.8 % Net margin 10.0 % 16.9 % 14.4 % 15.1 %





The Hershey Company Supplementary Information – Segment Results for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net sales: North America $ 1,812,733 $ 1,746,456 3.8 % $ 7,081,764 $ 6,901,607 2.6 % International and Other 255,392 241,446 5.8 % 904,488 889,462 1.7 % Total $ 2,068,125 $ 1,987,902 4.0 % $ 7,986,252 $ 7,791,069 2.5 % Segment income: North America $ 519,814 $ 485,737 7.0 % $ 2,125,861 $ 2,020,082 5.2 % International and Other 14,071 8,383 67.9 % 95,702 73,762 29.7 % Total segment income 533,885 494,120 8.0 % 2,221,563 2,093,844 6.1 % Unallocated corporate expense (1) 163,421 125,269 30.5 % 533,632 486,716 9.6 % Mark-to-market adjustment for commodity derivatives (2) (15,204 ) (98,799 ) (84.6 ) % (28,651 ) (168,263 ) (83.0 ) % Long-lived and intangible asset impairment charges 107,744 28,912 272.7 % 112,485 57,729 94.9 % Costs associated with business realignment initiatives 770 9,157 (91.6 ) % 9,238 51,827 (82.2 ) % Acquisition-related costs 2,245 8,416 (73.3 ) % 10,196 44,829 (77.3 ) % Gain on sale of other assets (11,289 ) — NM (11,289 ) (2,658 ) 324.7 % Operating profit 286,198 421,165 (32.0 ) % 1,595,952 1,623,664 (1.7 ) % Interest expense, net 37,435 37,630 (0.5 ) % 144,125 138,837 3.8 % Other (income) expense, net 34,442 39,565 (12.9 ) % 71,043 74,766 (5.0 ) % Income before income taxes $ 214,321 $ 343,970 (37.7 ) % $ 1,380,784 $ 1,410,061 (2.1 ) %

(1) Includes centrally-managed (a) corporate functional costs relating to legal, treasury, finance, and human resources, (b) expenses associated with the oversight and administration of our global operations, including warehousing, distribution and manufacturing, information systems and global shared services, (c) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and (d) other gains or losses that are not integral to segment performance.

(2) Net losses (gains) on mark-to-market valuation of commodity derivative positions recognized in unallocated derivative losses (gains).

NM - not meaningful

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2019 2018 2019 2018 Segment income as a percent of net sales: North America 28.7 % 27.8 % 30.0 % 29.3 % International and Other 5.5 % 3.5 % 10.6 % 8.3 %





The Hershey Company Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands of dollars) Assets 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 493,262 $ 587,998 Accounts receivable - trade, net 568,509 594,145 Inventories 815,251 784,879 Prepaid expenses and other 240,080 272,159 Total current assets 2,117,102 2,239,181 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,153,139 2,130,294 Goodwill 1,985,955 1,801,103 Other intangibles 1,341,166 1,278,292 Other assets 512,000 252,984 Deferred income taxes 31,033 1,166 Total assets $ 8,140,395 $ 7,703,020 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 550,828 $ 502,314 Accrued liabilities 702,372 679,163 Accrued income taxes 19,921 33,773 Short-term debt 32,282 1,197,929 Current portion of long-term debt 703,390 5,387 Total current liabilities 2,008,793 2,418,566 Long-term debt 3,530,813 3,254,280 Other long-term liabilities 655,777 446,048 Deferred income taxes 200,018 176,860 Total liabilities 6,395,401 6,295,754 Total stockholders' equity 1,744,994 1,407,266 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,140,395 $ 7,703,020



