OLNEY, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share payable on February 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2020. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and $0.02 over the first quarter of 2019.



It was also announced that the board set the date of the annual meeting of shareholders for June 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). The board moved the meeting to the later date to permit the acquisition of Revere Bank to close and allow former Revere Bank shareholders to participate. Shareholders of record on April 9, 2020 (record date) will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations , the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services .

