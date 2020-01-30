HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.773 on the Common Stock and $0.702 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared on January 28, 2020, and are payable March 16, 2020, to stockholders of record February 21, 2020. It is the 361st consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 142nd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

