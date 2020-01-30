HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkhound , a leading digital solutions firm providing a trusted implementation of cloud services, custom applications, advanced analytics, and managed enterprise services, today announced its new Pop-up Service Desk . Sparkhound’s new offering helps organizations improve the adoption of new technology by applying a team of IT professionals to augment existing help desk staff with expert, 24-hour support services.



Companies that transition to new technologies such as Microsoft® Office 365®, Windows 10 or industry-specific applications such as Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), often find their service desk calls, incidents, and service requests spike—but lack the capacity or expertise to properly handle the increased volume. Sparkhound’s Pop-up Service Desk addresses this problem by giving customers the opportunity to expand IT support and quickly address user concerns during a digital migration period. In addition, the Pop-up Service Desk can be white-labeled so all interactions take on a company’s particular service desk contact and support features and the augmented services can be ramped up or down at the customer’s discretion.

“In order for organizations to achieve the greatest value from digital migrations, they need the necessary support to ensure the investment is successful,” said Jonathan Meyers, CTO, Sparkhound. “Sparkhound’s Pop-up Service Desk helps any company avoid a poor end-user experience or adoption failure by temporarily expanding the support team and domain-specific expertise.”

Additional benefits to assist with onboarding new technologies and increasing user adoption include:

Establishing new phone lines to address elevated calls in a timely manner.

Fully-scripting greetings and other responses to ensure consistency with customers’ branding.

Expert trouble ticket tracking to escalate issues when needed and ensure satisfactory problem resolution.

About Sparkhound

With multiple locations throughout the United States, Sparkhound is dedicated to enabling its clients’ business through leadership and digital transformation. For 20 years, our consultants have provided experience, insights, and digital capabilities to ensure impactful business outcomes. Sparkhound’s technology experts join your team to plan, build and run lasting business solutions. Are you ready for a better digital consultant? Visit: www.sparkhound.com

