- Sales were a second quarter record at $3.50 billion

- EPS were $1.57 as reported, or $2.54 adjusted

- Total segment operating margin was 13.9% as reported, or 15.8% adjusted

- EBITDA margin was 13.8% as reported, or 18.5% adjusted

- Cash flow from operations was a Q2 YTD record at $826.0 million and reached 12.1% of sales

- Company increases fiscal 2020 full year guidance

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019. Fiscal 2020 second quarter sales were $3.50 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income was $204.5 million, compared with $311.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings per share were $1.57, compared with $2.36 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.54, an increase compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was a second quarter record at $826.0 million and reached 12.1% of sales, compared with 7.8% in the prior year period, or 10.7% when adjusted for a fiscal 2019 discretionary pension contribution. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“With effective execution of The Win Strategy™, we delivered strong financial performance in the period," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. "Despite macro-economic headwinds, we have maintained strong adjusted total segment operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%, solid earnings and impressive cash flow. Cash flow from operations reached 12.1% of sales, despite the incumbrance of significant transaction costs from our two recently closed, transformative acquisitions. Great progress has been made in integrating LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company, and we remain on track to realize our previously announced synergies."

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American second quarter sales decreased 1% to $1.6 billion, and operating income was $211.3 million, compared with $257.8 million in the same period a year ago. International second quarter sales decreased 6% to $1.1 billion, and operating income was $153.8 million, compared with $189.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Second quarter sales increased 19% to $735.0 million, and operating income was $121.0 million, compared with $121.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders decreased 3% for total Parker

Orders decreased 7% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 6% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders increased 12% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the company has increased guidance for earnings per share to the range of $8.78 to $9.38, or $10.25 to $10.85 on an adjusted basis. Fiscal year 2020 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $40 million, costs to achieve of approximately $27 million, and one-time acquisition expenses of approximately $185 million pertaining to the LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company transactions. Guidance assumes an organic sales decline in the range of 7.6% to 5.1%. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, "The actions we have taken under the Win Strategy to strengthen our operations have positioned Parker for a strong second half of fiscal 2020. Thanks to our global team members for their continued focus and dedication. We are optimistic about the future and the prospect of reaching our targeted financial goals for fiscal 2023."

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net sales $ 3,497,974 $ 3,472,045 $ 6,832,485 $ 6,951,339 Cost of sales 2,682,765 2,602,339 5,162,506 5,197,162 Selling, general and administrative expenses 491,121 397,259 890,300 791,581 Interest expense 82,891 47,518 152,847 91,857 Other (income), net (13,549 ) (6,225 ) (61,070 ) (20,138 ) Income before income taxes 254,746 431,154 687,902 890,877 Income taxes 50,148 119,241 144,263 203,065 Net income 204,598 311,913 543,639 687,812 Less: Noncontrolling interests 124 176 267 364 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 204,474 $ 311,737 $ 543,372 $ 687,448 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.59 $ 2.39 $ 4.23 $ 5.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.57 $ 2.36 $ 4.17 $ 5.15 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,396,933 130,361,273 128,430,463 131,361,464 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,495,381 132,311,210 130,154,079 133,449,674 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.76 $ 1.76 $ 1.52 RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.57 $ 2.36 $ 4.17 $ 5.15 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.08 0.02 0.12 0.04 Clarcor costs to achieve — 0.04 — 0.09 Lord costs to achieve 0.05 — 0.08 — Exotic costs to achieve — — 0.01 — Acquisition-related expenses 1.14 — 1.28 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.30 ) (0.02 ) (0.36 ) (0.04 ) Tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform — 0.11 — 0.11 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.54 $ 2.51 $ 5.30 $ 5.35 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net sales $ 3,497,974 $ 3,472,045 $ 6,832,485 $ 6,951,339 Net income $ 204,598 $ 311,913 $ 543,639 $ 687,812 Income taxes 50,148 119,241 144,263 203,065 Depreciation and amortization 144,229 110,052 253,300 222,543 Interest expense 82,891 47,518 152,847 91,857 EBITDA 481,866 588,724 1,094,049 1,205,277 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 9,836 2,515 14,559 4,918 Clarcor costs to achieve — 5,087 — 11,297 Lord costs to achieve 6,725 — 10,139 — Exotic costs to achieve 489 — 1,084 — Acquisition-related expenses 148,467 — 165,916 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 647,383 $ 596,326 $ 1,285,747 $ 1,221,492 EBITDA margin 13.8 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 17.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.5 % 17.2 % 18.8 % 17.6 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2018 2019

2018 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 1,615,852 $ 1,632,059 $ 3,240,457 $ 3,313,103 International 1,147,084 1,223,679 2,225,934 2,457,445 Aerospace Systems 735,038 616,307 1,366,094 1,180,791 Total net sales $ 3,497,974 $ 3,472,045 $ 6,832,485 $ 6,951,339 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 211,339 $ 257,774 $ 486,531 $ 532,885 International 153,816 189,085 322,389 395,179 Aerospace Systems 121,039 121,463 244,019 231,318 Total segment operating income 486,194 568,322 1,052,939 1,159,382 Corporate general and administrative expenses 35,660 63,890 84,562 114,215 Income before interest expense and other expense 450,534 504,432 968,377 1,045,167 Interest expense 82,891 47,518 152,847 91,857 Other expense 112,897 25,760 127,628 62,433 Income before income taxes $ 254,746 $ 431,154 $ 687,902 $ 890,877





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Operating income

Operating margin Operating income Operating margin Total segment operating income $ 486,194 13.9 % $ 568,322 16.4 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 9,719 2,515 Clarcor costs to achieve — 4,867 Lord costs to achieve 6,725 — Exotic costs to achieve 489 — Acquisition-related expenses 48,725 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 551,852 15.8 % $ 575,704 16.6 % Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Operating income

Operating margin Operating income Operating margin Total segment operating income $ 1,052,939 15.4 % $ 1,159,382 16.7 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 14,437 4,918 Clarcor costs to achieve — 11,022 Lord costs to achieve 10,139 — Exotic costs to achieve 1,084 — Acquisition-related expenses 51,244 — Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,129,843 16.5 % $ 1,175,322 16.9 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) December 31,

June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 948,355 $ 3,219,767 $ 1,047,385 Marketable securities and other investments 145,120 150,931 30,956 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,973,187 2,131,054 1,938,709 Non-trade and notes receivable 319,126 310,708 324,254 Inventories 2,014,260 1,678,132 1,804,564 Prepaid expenses and other 261,103 182,494 188,868 Total current assets 5,661,151 7,673,086 5,334,736 Plant and equipment, net 2,335,940 1,768,287 1,793,805 Deferred income taxes 114,032 150,462 98,779 Goodwill 7,955,170 5,453,805 5,462,555 Intangible assets, net 4,036,108 1,783,277 1,883,825 Investments and other assets 941,588 747,773 733,987 Total assets $ 21,043,989 $ 17,576,690 $ 15,307,687 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,604,318 $ 587,014 $ 1,144,347 Accounts payable, trade 1,311,733 1,413,155 1,307,178 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 372,549 426,285 319,787 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 165,265 167,312 182,617 Other accrued liabilities 637,257 558,007 555,005 Total current liabilities 4,091,122 3,151,773 3,508,934 Long-term debt 8,141,220 6,520,831 4,303,331 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,366,814 1,304,379 937,938 Deferred income taxes 569,582 193,066 286,622 Other liabilities 532,750 438,489 449,696 Shareholders' equity 6,330,175 5,961,969 5,815,209 Noncontrolling interests 12,326 6,183 5,957 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,043,989 $ 17,576,690 $ 15,307,687





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 543,639 $ 687,812 Depreciation and amortization 253,300 222,543 Stock incentive plan compensation 73,069 64,615 Loss on sale of businesses — 623 (Gain) loss on plant and equipment and intangible assets (4,478 ) 3,428 (Gain) loss on marketable securities (1,969 ) 5,701 Gain on investments (1,849 ) (3,213 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 227,247 (110,709 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (278,168 ) (379,687 ) Other, net 15,177 49,927 Net cash provided by operating activities 825,968 541,040 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $82,192 in 2019 and $690 in 2018) (5,075,605 ) (2,042 ) Capital expenditures (118,593 ) (94,426 ) Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment 20,993 34,121 Proceeds from sale of businesses — 19,540 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (190,129 ) (2,845 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 198,872 14,432 Other 9,374 (90 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,155,088 ) (31,310 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (134,892 ) (565,335 ) Net proceeds from debt 2,416,222 505,811 Dividends paid (227,025 ) (200,459 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,054,305 (259,983 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,403 (24,499 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,271,412 ) 225,248 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,219,767 822,137 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 948,355 $ 1,047,385





RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 Percent of sales December 31, 2018 Percent of sales As reported cash flow from operations $ 825,968 12.1 % $ 541,040 7.8 % Discretionary pension contribution — 200,000 Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 825,968 12.1 % $ 741,040 10.7 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2020 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $8.78 - $9.38 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.30 Costs to achieve 0.20 One-time acquisition expenses 1.43 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.46) Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $10.25 - $10.85 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.



