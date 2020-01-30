- Sales were a second quarter record at $3.50 billion 
- EPS were $1.57 as reported, or $2.54 adjusted
- Total segment operating margin was 13.9% as reported, or 15.8% adjusted
- EBITDA margin was 13.8% as reported, or 18.5% adjusted
- Cash flow from operations was a Q2 YTD record at $826.0 million and reached 12.1% of sales
- Company increases fiscal 2020 full year guidance

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Fiscal 2020 second quarter sales were $3.50 billion, compared with $3.47 billion in the prior year quarter.  Net income was $204.5 million, compared with $311.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.  Fiscal 2020 second quarter earnings per share were $1.57, compared with $2.36 in the prior year quarter.  Adjusted earnings per share were $2.54, an increase compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.51 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.  Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was a second quarter record at $826.0 million and reached 12.1% of sales, compared with 7.8% in the prior year period, or 10.7% when adjusted for a fiscal 2019 discretionary pension contribution.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“With effective execution of The Win Strategy™, we delivered strong financial performance in the period," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams.  "Despite macro-economic headwinds, we have maintained strong adjusted total segment operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%, solid earnings and impressive cash flow.  Cash flow from operations reached 12.1% of sales, despite the incumbrance of significant transaction costs from our two recently closed, transformative acquisitions.  Great progress has been made in integrating LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company, and we remain on track to realize our previously announced synergies."

Segment Results
Diversified Industrial Segment: North American second quarter sales decreased 1% to $1.6 billion, and operating income was $211.3 million, compared with $257.8 million in the same period a year ago.  International second quarter sales decreased 6% to $1.1 billion, and operating income was $153.8 million, compared with $189.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Second quarter sales increased 19% to $735.0 million, and operating income was $121.0 million, compared with $121.5 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

  • Orders decreased 3% for total Parker
  • Orders decreased 7% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses
  • Orders decreased 6% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses
  • Orders increased 12% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Outlook
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, the company has increased guidance for earnings per share to the range of $8.78 to $9.38, or $10.25 to $10.85 on an adjusted basis.  Fiscal year 2020 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $40 million, costs to achieve of approximately $27 million, and one-time acquisition expenses of approximately $185 million pertaining to the LORD Corporation and Exotic Metals Forming Company transactions.  Guidance assumes an organic sales decline in the range of 7.6% to 5.1%.  A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, "The actions we have taken under the Win Strategy to strengthen our operations have positioned Parker for a strong second half of fiscal 2020.  Thanks to our global team members for their continued focus and dedication.  We are optimistic about the future and the prospect of reaching our targeted financial goals for fiscal 2023."

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL: Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2020 second quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year.  To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders
Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income
Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted earnings per share; (b) adjusted cash flow from operations; (c) adjusted total segment operating margin; EBITDA margin; adjusted EBITDA margin; and (d) adjusted forecasted earnings per share. The adjusted earnings per share, cash flow from operations and total segment operating margin measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share, cash flows from operations and total segment operating margin on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. These statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments.  Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of changes in tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof on future performance and earnings projections may impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of CLARCOR, LORD Corporation or Exotic Metals Forming Company; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability. The company makes these statements as of the date of this disclosure and undertakes no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME       
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)2019
  2018  2019
  2018 
Net sales$3,497,974  $3,472,045  $6,832,485  $6,951,339 
Cost of sales2,682,765  2,602,339  5,162,506  5,197,162 
Selling, general and administrative expenses491,121  397,259  890,300  791,581 
Interest expense82,891  47,518  152,847  91,857 
Other (income), net(13,549) (6,225) (61,070) (20,138)
Income before income taxes254,746  431,154  687,902  890,877 
Income taxes50,148  119,241  144,263  203,065 
Net income204,598  311,913  543,639  687,812 
Less: Noncontrolling interests124  176  267  364 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$204,474  $311,737  $543,372  $687,448 
        
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:       
Basic earnings per share$1.59  $2.39  $4.23  $5.23 
Diluted earnings per share$1.57  $2.36  $4.17  $5.15 
        
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic128,396,933  130,361,273  128,430,463  131,361,464 
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted130,495,381  132,311,210  130,154,079  133,449,674 
        
        
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE       
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
(Amounts in dollars)2019
  2018  2019
  2018 
Cash dividends per common share$0.88  $0.76  $1.76  $1.52 
        
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
(Amounts in dollars)2019
  2018  2019
  2018 
Earnings per diluted share$1.57  $2.36  $4.17  $5.15 
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges0.08  0.02  0.12  0.04 
Clarcor costs to achieve  0.04    0.09 
Lord costs to achieve0.05    0.08   
Exotic costs to achieve    0.01   
Acquisition-related expenses1.14    1.28   
Tax effect of adjustments1(0.30) (0.02) (0.36) (0.04)
Tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform  0.11    0.11 
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$2.54  $2.51  $5.30  $5.35 
        
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019       
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA    
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 
  2018   2019 
  2018  
Net sales $3,497,974   $3,472,045   $6,832,485   $6,951,339  
         
Net income $204,598   $311,913   $543,639   $687,812  
Income taxes 50,148   119,241   144,263   203,065  
Depreciation and amortization 144,229   110,052   253,300   222,543  
Interest expense 82,891   47,518   152,847   91,857  
EBITDA 481,866   588,724   1,094,049   1,205,277  
Adjustments:        
Business realignment charges 9,836   2,515   14,559   4,918  
Clarcor costs to achieve—   5,087   —   11,297  
Lord costs to achieve6,725   —   10,139   —  
Exotic costs to achieve489   —   1,084   —  
Acquisition-related expenses 148,467   —   165,916   —  
Adjusted EBITDA  $647,383   $596,326   $1,285,747   $1,221,492  
         
EBITDA margin 13.8 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 17.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.5 % 17.2 % 18.8 % 17.6 %


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019       
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION        
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 
  2018   2019 
  2018  
Net sales        
Diversified Industrial:        
North America $1,615,852   $1,632,059   $3,240,457   $3,313,103  
International 1,147,084   1,223,679   2,225,934   2,457,445  
Aerospace Systems 735,038   616,307   1,366,094   1,180,791  
Total net sales $3,497,974   $3,472,045   $6,832,485   $6,951,339  
Segment operating income        
Diversified Industrial:        
North America $211,339   $257,774   $486,531   $532,885  
International 153,816   189,085   322,389   395,179  
Aerospace Systems 121,039   121,463   244,019   231,318  
Total segment operating income486,194   568,322   1,052,939   1,159,382  
Corporate general and administrative expenses35,660   63,890   84,562   114,215  
Income before interest expense and other expense450,534   504,432   968,377   1,045,167  
Interest expense 82,891   47,518   152,847   91,857  
Other expense 112,897   25,760   127,628   62,433  
Income before income taxes $254,746   $431,154   $687,902   $890,877  


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019      
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
        
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Operating income 
  Operating margin   Operating income   Operating margin  
Total segment operating income$486,194   13.9 % $568,322   16.4 %
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges9,719     2,515    
Clarcor costs to achieve—     4,867    
Lord costs to achieve6,725     —    
Exotic costs to achieve489     —    
Acquisition-related expenses48,725     —    
Adjusted total segment operating income$551,852   15.8 % $575,704   16.6 %
        
 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Operating income 
  Operating margin   Operating income   Operating margin  
Total segment operating income$1,052,939   15.4 % $1,159,382   16.7 %
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges14,437     4,918    
Clarcor costs to achieve—     11,022    
Lord costs to achieve10,139     —    
Exotic costs to achieve1,084     —    
Acquisition-related expenses51,244     —    
Adjusted total segment operating income$1,129,843   16.5 % $1,175,322   16.9 %


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET       
(Unaudited) December 31, 
  June 30,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 
  2019   2018  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $948,355   $3,219,767   $1,047,385  
Marketable securities and other investments 145,120   150,931   30,956  
Trade accounts receivable, net 1,973,187   2,131,054   1,938,709  
Non-trade and notes receivable 319,126   310,708   324,254  
Inventories 2,014,260   1,678,132   1,804,564  
Prepaid expenses and other 261,103   182,494   188,868  
Total current assets 5,661,151   7,673,086   5,334,736  
Plant and equipment, net 2,335,940   1,768,287   1,793,805  
Deferred income taxes 114,032   150,462   98,779  
Goodwill 7,955,170   5,453,805   5,462,555  
Intangible assets, net 4,036,108   1,783,277   1,883,825  
Investments and other assets 941,588   747,773   733,987  
Total assets $21,043,989   $17,576,690   $15,307,687  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $1,604,318   $587,014   $1,144,347  
Accounts payable, trade 1,311,733   1,413,155   1,307,178  
Accrued payrolls and other compensation 372,549   426,285   319,787  
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 165,265   167,312   182,617  
Other accrued liabilities 637,257   558,007   555,005  
Total current liabilities 4,091,122   3,151,773   3,508,934  
Long-term debt 8,141,220   6,520,831   4,303,331  
Pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,366,814   1,304,379   937,938  
Deferred income taxes 569,582   193,066   286,622  
Other liabilities 532,750   438,489   449,696  
Shareholders' equity 6,330,175   5,961,969   5,815,209  
Noncontrolling interests 12,326   6,183   5,957  
Total liabilities and equity $21,043,989   $17,576,690   $15,307,687  


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS    
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2019
  2018 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $543,639  $687,812 
Depreciation and amortization 253,300  222,543 
Stock incentive plan compensation 73,069  64,615 
Loss on sale of businesses   623 
(Gain) loss on plant and equipment and intangible assets (4,478) 3,428 
(Gain) loss on marketable securities (1,969) 5,701 
Gain on investments (1,849) (3,213)
Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 227,247  (110,709)
Net change in other assets and liabilities (278,168) (379,687)
Other, net 15,177  49,927 
Net cash provided by operating activities 825,968  541,040 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisitions (net of cash of $82,192 in 2019 and $690 in 2018) (5,075,605) (2,042)
Capital expenditures (118,593) (94,426)
Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment 20,993  34,121 
Proceeds from sale of businesses   19,540 
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (190,129) (2,845)
Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 198,872  14,432 
Other 9,374  (90)
Net cash used in investing activities (5,155,088) (31,310)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Net payments for common stock activity (134,892) (565,335)
Net proceeds from debt 2,416,222  505,811 
Dividends paid (227,025) (200,459)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,054,305  (259,983)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,403  (24,499)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,271,412) 225,248 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,219,767  822,137 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $948,355  $1,047,385 


RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 Percent of sales December 31, 2018 Percent of sales
As reported cash flow from operations $825,968   12.1 % $541,040   7.8 %
Discretionary pension contribution —     200,000    
Adjusted cash flow from operations $825,968   12.1 % $741,040   10.7 %
         


PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2019 
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
   
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2020
Forecasted earnings per diluted share$8.78 - $9.38
Adjustments: 
Business realignment charges0.30
Costs to achieve 0.20
One-time acquisition expenses 1.43
Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.46)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share$10.25 - $10.85
   
1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


Contact:Media -  
 Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding216-896-3258
 aidan.gormley@parker.com 
   
 Financial Analysts - 
 Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance216-896-2265
 rjdavenport@parker.com 