ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is calling on the government of Newfoundland and Labrador to provide much needed relief to small businesses hard hit by the recent blizzard, following years of economic slowdown.
In an open letter to Premier Dwight Ball and Finance Minister Tom Osborne, the national association’s vice president for Atlantic Canada urges the government to take the following actions:
Read the full letter here: www.restaurantscanada.org/restaurants-canada-open-letter-to-government-of-newfoundland/
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. The foodservice sector in Newfoundland and Labrador is a $1.1-billion industry that directly employs 16,500 workers and is the province’s number one source of first jobs.
