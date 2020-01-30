TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peeks Social Ltd. (TSXV: PEEK; OTCQB: PKSLF) (“Peeks Social” or the “Company”) announced that the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements (“Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2019 (Q3) are now available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The year ended February 28, 2020 represents the Company’s 2020 fiscal year.
Selected highlights for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2019 (Q3 2020) are as follows:
Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A of the Company for the year ended February 28, 2019, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information.
The Peeks Social app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.social.
For further information, please contact:
Peeks Social Ltd.
Mark Itwaru
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
647-992-7727
mark@peeks.com
David Vinokurov
Investor Relations
416-716-9281
davidv@peeks.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.
Peeks Social Ltd.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
logo_trans.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: