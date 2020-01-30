EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS JANUARY 30, 2020, AT 3.00 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thunekov AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mikael Thunved

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20200130112538_3

Transaction date: 2020-01-27

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 16 Volume weighted average price: 11.4 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-01-27

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 148 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 109 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 277 Volume weighted average price: 11.70361 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-01-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.675 EUR

(2): Volume: 360 Unit price: 11.725 EUR

(3): Volume: 312 Unit price: 11.825 EUR

(4): Volume: 114 Unit price: 11.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 35 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(6): Volume: 15 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(7): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 98 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 30 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(11): Volume: 435 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(12): Volume: 335 Unit price: 11.45 EUR

(13): Volume: 47 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 53 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 20 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(17): Volume: 47 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(18): Volume: 245 Unit price: 11.5 EUR

(19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(20): Volume: 83 Unit price: 11.55 EUR

(21): Volume: 55 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(22): Volume: 40 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(23): Volume: 15 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(24): Volume: 945 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(25): Volume: 28 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(26): Volume: 72 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(27): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(28): Volume: 243 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(29): Volume: 57 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(30): Volume: 126 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(31): Volume: 74 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(32): Volume: 26 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(33): Volume: 74 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(34): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(35): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(36): Volume: 18 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(37): Volume: 282 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(38): Volume: 352 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(39): Volume: 40 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(40): Volume: 190 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(41): Volume: 110 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(42): Volume: 1 000 Unit price: 11.6 EUR

(43): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.65 EUR

(44): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(45): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(46): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(47): Volume: 166 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(48): Volume: 34 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(49): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(50): Volume: 81 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(51): Volume: 19 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(52): Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.7 EUR

(53): Volume: 832 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(54): Volume: 72 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(55): Volume: 85 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(56): Volume: 233 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(57): Volume: 530 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(58): Volume: 120 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(59): Volume: 146 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(60): Volume: 70 Unit price: 11.75 EUR

(61): Volume: 408 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(62): Volume: 116 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(63): Volume: 660 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(64): Volume: 300 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(65): Volume: 420 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(66): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(67): Volume: 81 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(68): Volume: 45 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(69): Volume: 11 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(70): Volume: 50 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(71): Volume: 80 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(72): Volume: 200 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(73): Volume: 12 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(74): Volume: 405 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(75): Volume: 111 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(76): Volume: 40 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(77): Volume: 500 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(78): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(79): Volume: 382 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(80): Volume: 7 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(81): Volume: 16 Unit price: 11.8 EUR

(82): Volume: 204 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(83): Volume: 156 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

(84): Volume: 612 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(85): Volume: 460 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(86): Volume: 133 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

(87): Volume: 180 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(88): Volume: 100 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(89): Volume: 177 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

(90): Volume: 113 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

(91): Volume: 365 Unit price: 11.95 EUR

(92): Volume: 112 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

(93): Volume: 18 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

(94): Volume: 83 Unit price: 11.95 EUR

(95): Volume: 66 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

(96): Volume: 180 Unit price: 11.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(96): Volume: 18 835 Volume weighted average price: 11.72035 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-01-27

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 11.725 EUR

(2): Volume: 472 Unit price: 11.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 872 Volume weighted average price: 11.79266 EUR

EVLI BANK PLC



Additional information:

Mikaela Herrala, Manager, Marketing & Communication, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com



