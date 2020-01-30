EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced the filing of four patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to protect new innovations for use in aquapheresis therapy and further strengthen the company’s intellectual property protection for its Aquadex FlexFlow® system.



“At CHF Solutions, we are dedicated to the development of innovations to change the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We believe that the innovations captured in these pending patent applications will improve the delivery of aquapheresis therapy.”

The first application includes multiple potential new features and improvements to the diagnostic and ultrafiltration capabilities of the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which, if incorporated into the product, would be designed to improve usability for healthcare providers and guide therapy for optimum patient fluid balance. The second application is based on the company’s design for a wearable device intended to assist in maintaining peripheral venous blood flow access in the arm during ultrafiltration treatment. The third application involves a wearable medical device designed to promote venous return. The fourth application involves a device designed to assess circulatory status during therapy.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative technology. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy.

The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and for extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

