MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $47.8 million compared to $41.7 million during the same period in 2018.  Earnings per share for the period totaled $.87 per share compared to fourth quarter 2018 result of $.85 per share.  Included in the fourth quarter results are $1.9 million, or $.03 per share, of one-time charges related to the closing of our acquisition with Monroe Bank & Trust on September 1, 2019.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $164.5 million, compared to $159.1 million during the same period in 2018.  Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.19 compared to $3.22 in 2018.  Included in the year-to-date results are $13.7 million, or $.21 per share, of one-time charges related to the acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust.

Total assets equaled $12.5 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $8.5 billion.  The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $1.2 billion, or 17.1 percent, during 2019.  Investments increased $963 million, or 59 percent, during the year and now total $2.6 billion.  Total deposits equaled $9.8 billion as of year-end and increased by $2.1 billion, or 26.9 percent, during 2019.  Of the 2019 increases, Monroe Bank & Trust accounted for $733 million of loan growth and $1.1 billion of deposit growth.

The Corporation’s loan-to-deposit ratio now totals 86 percent and loan-to-asset ratio totals 68 percent.  Additionally, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.29 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.13 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 10.16 percent.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team completed 2019 producing strong financial results that reflect aggressive market coverage as well as entry into the state of Michigan through the acquisition and integration of Monroe Bank & Trust.  Our balance sheet grew organically by 7 percent in loans and 12.6 percent in deposits.  Our loan portfolio continues to exhibit stellar credit quality which improved throughout the year.  Despite net-interest margin pressure during the year, the balance sheet growth fueled record net-interest income and earnings.  We are eager to accelerate into 2020 with a high-performing team that’s motivated to serve our marketplace with skilled advisory and growth solutions.”

Net-interest income totaled $356.7 million for the year, an increase of $17.8 million, or 5.3 percent, in the face of a net-interest margin decline of 31 basis points to 3.69 percent.  Yield on earning assets declined by 1 basis point totaling 4.78 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities increased by 30 basis points and totaled 1.09 percent.  The impact of fair value accretion on margin declined from 16 basis points in 2018 to 12 basis points in 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $86.7 million for the year, a $10.2 million, or 13.4 percent, increase from 2018.  Customer specific line items accounted for $10.4 million of increase in total non-interest income.  Customer specific line items driving the improved revenue included growth in derivative hedge fees of $2.9 million, fiduciary and wealth management fees of $2.7 million, card payment fees of $2.2 million and service charges of $2 million.  Non-interest expense totaled $246.8 million for the year ended 2019, a $26.8 million increase from 2018.  Of the increase, merger-related expenses totaled $13.7 million.

The Corporation’s provision expense totaled $2.8 million for 2019 as net charge-offs were $3.1 million.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $80.3 million as of December 31, 2019, declining slightly from 2018 as delinquent, impaired, and non-accrual loans declined during 2019.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank.  The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31,
 2019 2018
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$177,201  $139,247 
Interest-bearing time deposits118,263  36,963 
Investment securities2,596,063  1,632,582 
Loans held for sale9,037  4,778 
Loans8,459,310  7,224,467 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(80,284) (80,552)
Net loans8,379,026  7,143,915 
Premises and equipment113,055  93,420 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  24,588 
Interest receivable48,901  40,881 
Goodwill and other intangibles578,880  469,784 
Cash surrender value of life insurance288,206  224,939 
Other real estate owned7,527  2,179 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable12,165  23,668 
Other assets100,194  47,772 
TOTAL ASSETS$12,457,254  $9,884,716 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$1,736,396  $1,447,907 
Interest-bearing8,103,560  6,306,686 
Total Deposits9,839,956  7,754,593 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased55,000  104,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements187,946  113,512 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances351,072  314,986 
Subordinated debentures and term loans138,685  138,463 
Total Borrowings732,703  670,961 
Interest payable6,754  5,607 
Other liabilities91,404  45,295 
Total Liabilities10,670,817  8,476,456 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares125  125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 55,368,482 and 49,349,800 shares6,921  6,169 
Additional paid-in capital1,054,997  840,052 
Retained earnings696,520  583,336 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)27,874  (21,422)
Total Stockholders' Equity1,786,437  1,408,260 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,457,254  $9,884,716 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
INTEREST INCOME       
Loans receivable:       
Taxable$102,617  $91,092  $382,772  $342,501 
Tax-exempt4,671  3,873  17,568  14,862 
Investment securities:       
Taxable7,993  5,553  27,815  21,597 
Tax-exempt8,995  6,644  31,655  25,509 
Deposits with financial institutions1,203  1,207  4,225  2,241 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock342  284  1,370  1,234 
Total Interest Income125,821  108,653  465,405  407,944 
INTEREST EXPENSE       
Deposits24,074  16,690  91,585  51,542 
Federal funds purchased26  48  251  718 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements367  243  1,424  762 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,776  1,691  7,176  7,832 
Subordinated debentures and term loans1,994  2,097  8,309  8,233 
Total Interest Expense28,237  20,769  108,745  69,087 
NET INTEREST INCOME97,584  87,884  356,660  338,857 
Provision for loan losses500  1,664  2,800  7,227 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES97,084  86,220  353,860  331,630 
OTHER INCOME       
Service charges on deposit accounts6,312  5,516  22,951  20,950 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees5,384  3,842  17,562  14,906 
Card payment fees5,430  4,393  20,243  18,035 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans2,633  1,767  7,891  7,029 
Derivative hedge fees1,405  645  5,357  2,493 
Other customer fees434  511  1,664  1,860 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance1,458  1,074  4,537  4,218 
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities1,039  253  4,415  4,269 
Other income150  1,179  2,068  2,699 
Total Other Income24,245  19,180  86,688  76,459 
OTHER EXPENSES       
Salaries and employee benefits39,358  34,350  144,037  131,704 
Net occupancy5,311  4,737  19,584  18,341 
Equipment4,429  3,627  16,218  14,334 
Marketing1,492  1,107  6,650  4,681 
Outside data processing fees4,428  3,367  16,476  13,215 
Printing and office supplies484  433  1,445  1,425 
Intangible asset amortization1,590  1,625  5,994  6,719 
FDIC assessments  634  717  2,920 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses66  251  2,428  1,470 
Professional and other outside services2,899  3,002  15,410  8,176 
Other expenses5,144  4,605  17,804  16,966 
Total Other Expenses65,201  57,738  246,763  219,951 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX56,128  47,662  193,785  188,138 
Income tax expense8,298  5,949  29,325  28,999 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$47,830  $41,713  $164,460  $159,139 
        
Per Share Data:       
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.87  $0.85  $3.20  $3.23 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.87  $0.85  $3.19  $3.22 
Cash Dividends Paid$0.26  $0.22  $1.00  $0.84 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)55,520  49,511  51,561  49,471 

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS       
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
NET CHARGE-OFFS$787  $(482) $3,068  $1,707 
        
AVERAGE BALANCES:       
Total Assets$12,479,039  $9,923,001  $11,091,320  $9,689,057 
Total Loans8,358,683  7,102,552  7,690,190  6,997,771 
Total Earning Assets11,194,954  8,971,432  10,015,771  8,736,367 
Total Deposits9,926,794  7,875,998  8,782,634  7,569,482 
Total Stockholders' Equity1,768,848  1,379,453  1,569,615  1,343,861 
        
FINANCIAL RATIOS:       
Return on Average Assets1.53% 1.68% 1.48% 1.64%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity10.82  12.10  10.48  11.84 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity10.82  12.10  10.48  11.84 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets89.71  90.41  90.30  90.17 
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans0.95  1.11  0.95  1.11 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.04  (0.03) 0.04  0.02 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets14.17  13.90  14.15  13.87 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets4.63  4.97  4.78  4.79 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets1.01  0.93  1.09  0.79 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets3.62  4.04  3.69  4.00 
Efficiency Ratio51.07  50.97  52.73  50.21 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$21.94  $19.12  $21.94  $19.12 

 

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Non-Accrual Loans$15,949  $22,728  $25,635  $27,949  $26,148 
Renegotiated Loans841  576  640  709  1,103 
Non-Performing Loans (NPL)16,790  23,304  26,275  28,658  27,251 
Other Real Estate Owned7,527  7,156  1,131  1,877  2,179 
Non-Performing Assets (NPA)24,317  30,460  27,406  30,535  29,430 
90+ Days Delinquent69  82  209  134  1,855 
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent$24,386  $30,542  $27,615  $30,669  $31,285 
          
Allowance for Loan Losses$80,284  $80,571  $81,274  $80,902  $80,552 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs787  1,303  128  850  (482)
NPAs / Actual Assets %0.20% 0.25% 0.26% 0.30% 0.30%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %0.20% 0.25% 0.26% 0.30% 0.32%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %0.29% 0.37% 0.36% 0.42% 0.41%
Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%)0.95% 0.97% 1.08% 1.11% 1.11%
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.04% 0.07% 0.01% 0.05% (0.03)%

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents$177,201  $202,383  $128,185  $115,878  $139,247 
Interest-bearing time deposits118,263  230,101  129,614  70,672  36,963 
Investment securities2,596,063  2,489,420  2,092,924  1,862,659  1,632,582 
Loans held for sale9,037  7,910  5,854  3,330  4,778 
Loans8,459,310  8,299,260  7,511,370  7,299,320  7,224,467 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(80,284) (80,571) (81,274) (80,902) (80,552)
Net loans8,379,026  8,218,689  7,430,096  7,218,418  7,143,915 
Premises and equipment113,055  113,446  91,767  91,863  93,420 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  28,736  24,588  24,588  24,588 
Interest receivable48,901  45,923  45,150  40,931  40,881 
Goodwill and other intangibles578,880  579,751  466,736  468,256  469,784 
Cash surrender value of life insurance288,206  286,747  226,241  225,928  224,939 
Other real estate owned7,527  7,156  1,131  1,877  2,179 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable12,165  15,187  12,340  16,094  23,668 
Other assets100,194  99,612  83,231  70,431  47,772 
TOTAL ASSETS$12,457,254  $12,325,061  $10,737,857  $10,210,925  $9,884,716 
          
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$1,736,396  $1,777,365  $1,353,165  $1,381,183  $1,447,907 
Interest-bearing8,103,560  7,988,086  6,966,163  6,666,615  6,306,686 
Total Deposits9,839,956  9,765,451  8,319,328  8,047,798  7,754,593 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased55,000   75,000  20,000  104,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements187,946  191,603  119,674  111,783  113,512 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances351,072  354,609  460,042  345,013  314,986 
Subordinated debentures and term loans138,685  138,630  138,574  138,519  138,463 
Total Borrowings732,703  684,842  793,290  615,315  670,961 
Interest payable6,754  7,855  6,740  7,313  5,607 
Other liabilities91,404  117,901  116,863  84,651  45,295 
Total Liabilities10,670,817  10,576,049  9,236,221  8,755,077  8,476,456 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 shares         
Issued and outstanding125  125  125  125  125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
Issued and outstanding6,921  6,918  6,182  6,179  6,169 
Additional paid-in capital1,054,997  1,053,148  841,365  839,919  840,052 
Retained earnings696,520  663,173  639,362  611,220  583,336 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)27,874  25,648  14,602  (1,595) (21,422)
Total Stockholders' Equity1,786,437  1,749,012  1,501,636  1,455,848  1,408,260 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,457,254  $12,325,061  $10,737,857  $10,210,925  $9,884,716 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans receivable:         
Taxable$102,617  $96,850  $92,824  $90,481  $91,092 
Tax-exempt4,671  4,500  4,244  4,153  3,873 
Investment securities:         
Taxable7,993  6,729  6,998  6,095  5,553 
Tax-exempt8,995  8,335  7,454  6,871  6,644 
Deposits with financial institutions1,203  1,363  784  875  1,207 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock342  355  335  338  284 
Total Interest Income125,821  118,132  112,639  108,813  108,653 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits24,074  24,830  23,087  19,594  16,690 
Federal funds purchased26  15  117  93  48 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements367  385  342  330  243 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,776  1,894  1,692  1,814  1,691 
Subordinated debentures and term loans1,994  2,076  2,123  2,116  2,097 
Total Interest Expense28,237  29,200  27,361  23,947  20,769 
NET INTEREST INCOME97,584  88,932  85,278  84,866  87,884 
Provision for loan losses500  600  500  1,200  1,664 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES97,084  88,332  84,778  83,666  86,220 
OTHER INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts6,312  6,107  5,437  5,095  5,516 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees5,384  4,429  3,931  3,818  3,842 
Card payment fees5,430  5,158  4,829  4,826  4,393 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans2,633  2,227  1,736  1,295  1,767 
Derivative hedge fees1,405  1,684  1,487  781  645 
Other customer fees434  450  341  439  511 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance1,458  1,144  946  989  1,074 
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities1,039  393  1,843  1,140  253 
Other income150  524  1,064  330  1,179 
Total Other Income24,245  22,116  21,614  18,713  19,180 
OTHER EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits39,358  38,942  32,709  33,028  34,350 
Net occupancy5,311  4,777  4,469  5,027  4,737 
Equipment4,429  4,030  4,117  3,642  3,627 
Marketing1,492  1,332  2,752  1,074  1,107 
Outside data processing fees4,428  4,435  3,929  3,684  3,367 
Printing and office supplies484  312  334  315  433 
Intangible asset amortization1,590  1,356  1,520  1,528  1,625 
FDIC assessments  (668) 678  707  634 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses66  294  903  1,165  251 
Professional and other outside services2,899  8,251  2,376  1,884  3,002 
Other expenses5,144  4,293  3,800  4,567  4,605 
Total Other Expenses65,201  67,354  57,587  56,621  57,738 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX56,128  43,094  48,805  45,758  47,662 
Income tax expense8,298  6,337  7,749  6,941  5,949 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$47,830  $36,757  $41,056  $38,817  $41,713 
          
Per Share Data:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.87  $0.71  $0.83  $0.79  $0.85 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.87  $0.71  $0.83  $0.78  $0.85 
Cash Dividends Paid$0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.22  $0.22 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)55,520  51,570  49,550  49,541  49,511 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets1.53% 1.30% 1.56% 1.54% 1.68%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity10.82  9.21  11.10  10.86  12.10 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity10.82  9.21  11.10  10.86  12.10 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets89.71  90.37  90.66  90.60  90.41 
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans0.95  0.97  1.08  1.11  1.11 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.04  0.07  0.01  0.05  (0.03)
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets14.17  14.16  14.09  14.18  13.90 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets4.63  4.77  4.86  4.89  4.97 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets1.01  1.15  1.15  1.05  0.93 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets3.62  3.62  3.71  3.84  4.04 
Efficiency Ratio51.07  57.60  51.00  51.18  50.97 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$21.94  $21.26  $21.01  $20.07  $19.12 

 

LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Commercial and industrial loans$2,109,879  $2,034,311  $1,877,042  $1,788,628  $1,726,664 
Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers93,861  90,462  83,452  80,357  92,404 
Real estate loans:         
Construction787,568  670,138  624,548  542,501  545,729 
Commercial and farmland3,052,698  3,144,649  2,821,689  2,838,798  2,832,102 
Residential1,143,217  1,155,403  993,802  976,668  966,421 
Home equity588,984  601,335  548,006  536,208  528,157 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures135,989  131,246  98,384  108,216  99,788 
Public finance and other commercial loans547,114  471,716  464,447  427,944  433,202 
Loans8,459,310  8,299,260  7,511,370  7,299,320  7,224,467 
Allowance for loan losses(80,284) (80,571) (81,274) (80,902) (80,552)
NET LOANS$8,379,026  $8,218,689  $7,430,096  $7,218,418  $7,143,915 

 

DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018
Demand deposits$5,250,568  $5,183,971  $4,309,473  $4,101,156  $3,985,178 
Savings deposits2,896,177  2,808,745  2,358,720  2,338,266  2,282,701 
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more736,843  731,693  720,536  670,199  593,592 
Other certificates and time deposits741,759  811,780  729,392  704,527  646,682 
Brokered deposits214,609  229,262  201,207  233,650  246,440 
TOTAL DEPOSITS$9,839,956  $9,765,451  $8,319,328  $8,047,798  $7,754,593 

 

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS       
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing time deposits$291,616  $1,203  1.65% $210,121  $1,207  2.30%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  342  4.76  24,588  284  4.62 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable1,339,068  7,993  2.39  843,514  5,553  2.63 
Tax-Exempt (2)1,176,851  11,386  3.87  790,657  8,410  4.25 
Total Investment Securities2,515,919  19,379  3.08  1,634,171  13,963  3.42 
Loans held for sale23,712  267  4.50  15,142  177  4.68 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial6,111,179  81,374  5.33  5,224,202  73,416  5.62 
Real Estate Mortgage916,247  11,256  4.91  739,325  8,375  4.53 
Installment747,166  9,720  5.20  649,717  9,124  5.62 
Tax-Exempt (2)560,379  5,913  4.22  474,166  4,903  4.14 
Total Loans8,358,683  108,530  5.19  7,102,552  95,995  5.41 
Total Earning Assets11,194,954  129,454  4.63% 8,971,432  111,449  4.97%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale31,979      (24,206)    
Allowance for loan losses(80,491)     (78,926)    
Cash and cash equivalents179,582      140,065     
Premises and equipment113,333      93,589     
Other assets1,039,682      821,047     
Total Assets$12,479,039      $9,923,001     
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$3,513,297  $9,077  1.03% $2,563,703  $5,565  0.87%
Money market deposits1,529,156  4,054  1.06  1,157,022  2,450  0.85 
Savings deposits1,406,548  2,149  0.61  1,134,559  2,016  0.71 
Certificates and other time deposits1,736,058  8,794  2.03  1,542,222  6,659  1.73 
Total Interest-bearing Deposits8,185,059  24,074  1.18  6,397,506  16,690  1.04 
Borrowings669,756  4,163  2.49  611,255  4,079  2.67 
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities8,854,815  28,237  1.28  7,008,761  20,769  1.19 
Noninterest-bearing deposits1,741,735      1,478,492     
Other liabilities113,641      56,295     
Total Liabilities10,710,191      8,543,548     
Stockholders' Equity1,768,848      1,379,453     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$12,479,039  28,237    $9,923,001  20,769   
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $101,217      $90,680   
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    3.35%     3.78%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    4.63%     4.97%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    1.01%     0.93%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.62%     4.04%
            
(1)  Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments.
(2)  Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018.  These totals equal $3,633 and $2,796 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3)  Non-accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)  Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

 

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing time deposits$211,683  $4,225  2.00% $110,232  $2,241  2.03%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock25,645  1,370  5.34  24,538  1,234  5.03 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable1,101,247  27,815  2.53  841,203  21,597  2.57 
Tax-Exempt (2)987,006  40,070  4.06  762,623  32,290  4.23 
Total Investment Securities2,088,253  67,885  3.25  1,603,826  53,887  3.36 
Loans held for sale18,402  780  4.24  11,425  540  4.73 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial5,631,146  306,139  5.44  5,143,576  274,302  5.33 
Real Estate Mortgage811,188  37,782  4.66  733,709  33,549  4.57 
Installment701,459  38,071  5.43  640,310  34,110  5.33 
Tax-Exempt (2)527,995  22,238  4.21  468,751  18,813  4.01 
Total Loans7,690,190  405,010  5.27  6,997,771  361,314  5.16 
Total Earning Assets10,015,771  478,490  4.78% 8,736,367  418,676  4.79%
Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale17,676      (14,790)    
Allowance for loan losses(81,000)     (77,444)    
Cash and cash equivalents142,857      131,925     
Premises and equipment99,343      94,567     
Other assets896,673      818,432     
Total Assets$11,091,320      $9,689,057     
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$3,070,861  $33,921  1.10% $2,319,081  $17,577  0.76%
Money market deposits1,300,064  14,111  1.09  1,097,762  6,721  0.61 
Savings deposits1,242,468  9,464  0.76  1,065,031  5,230  0.49 
Certificates and other time deposits1,673,292  34,089  2.04  1,514,271  22,014  1.45 
Total Interest-bearing Deposits7,286,685  91,585  1.26  5,996,145  51,542  0.86 
Borrowings644,729  17,160  2.66  718,061  17,545  2.44 
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities7,931,414  108,745  1.37  6,714,206  69,087  1.03 
Noninterest-bearing deposits1,495,949      1,573,337     
Other liabilities94,342      57,653     
Total Liabilities9,521,705      8,345,196     
Stockholders' Equity1,569,615      1,343,861     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$11,091,320  108,745    $9,689,057  69,087   
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $369,745      $349,589   
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    3.41%     3.76%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    4.78%     4.79%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    1.09%     0.79%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.69%     4.00%
            
(1)  Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments.
(2)  Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018.  These totals equal $13,085 and $10,732 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3)  Non-accruing loans have been included in the average balances.           
(4)  Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

