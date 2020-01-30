WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets, has been engaged by All Truck to upgrade its entire fleet of 1,500+ trailers from existing 3G devices to PowerFleet 5G-compatible LTE LV-100 devices.

Specializing in local and regional truckload transportation solutions throughout the Midwest, All Truck selected PowerFleet’s services to help streamline operations and generate increased visibility across its fleet, as the business continues to expand services across the United States. Upgrading the All Truck fleet to LTE LV-100 devices is a critical business initiative enabling All Truck to understand fleet and asset activity in real time so it can quickly manage and respond to customer capacity demand.

“Next generation technology such as the PowerFleet LTE LV-100 devices will be crucial to our expansion across the U.S.,” explained All Truck president, Nino Alagna. “An overhaul of our entire fleet would normally be a massive undertaking, but PowerFleet’s proven technology is flexible and easily integrates to our transportation management software, taking the headache out of the upgrade process.”

Founded in 1978, All Truck built a notable presence in the transportation industry, quickly growing to a 385-truck operation with a 1500+ fleet of trailers. Achieving an annual growth rate of 15%, the company continues to achieve success across the market by providing clients with exceptional care using cutting-edge technology and advancements in the industry.

“Market-leading customer service requires visionary and high-quality solutions, and we understand the pressure that this puts on our customers to adapt, upgrade and scale with the evolving market,” said PowerFleet CEO, Chris Wolfe. “We’re pleased to partner with All Truck to help them get a jump on the upcoming 3G sunset and we look forward to continuing our successful relationship with All Truck to generate value for both the company and their customers.”

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com , the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

