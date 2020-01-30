SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair (TOAF), a leading art fair for discovering emerging artists, announces its 2020 fair calendar and plans to introduce a new fair in Toronto, Canada. With this entrance into the Canadian art market, The Other Art Fair will increase its presence to 8 fairs in North America in 2020. The Other Art Fair continues to highlight the work of independent artists and creates a platform for wider visibility both in-person and online with Saatchi Art as its digital counterpart.
Through innovative and experiential on-site programming, The Other Art Fair provides a new generation of art collectors with an engaging, non-intimidating environment to discover and meet artists in-person. Artists exhibiting at each fair are selected by a committee of experts and curators, ensuring a lineup of the most promising talent from across the globe. In 2019, The Other Art Fair sold over 11,000 artworks globally and hosted over 1,400 independent artists.
“Following the success of our U.S. expansion these past two years, we are looking forward to embarking on a new journey with our debut Canadian fair in Toronto this Fall,” said The Other Art Fair founder Ryan Stanier. “The fair’s growth globally is thanks to our incredible fair directors and teams who devote their time working with artists on a daily basis to ensure they have the most successful and rewarding experience possible. There’s a community we’ve cultivated over the years, including returning artists, brand partners and local creatives, that help make each fair a unique, creative event for both new and seasoned art collectors.”
About The Other Art Fair
The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from independent artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com
About Saatchi Art
Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).
