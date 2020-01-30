‘S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the Company completed a commercial solar project with Teslandi.pro, a full-service Dutch solar installer that delivers custom-made solutions for energy generation and storage.



Teslandi.pro, with headquarters in Bussum, the Netherlands, installs renewable energy systems for commercial and residential customers. The company’s commercial solar division was selected by sustainable building developer, E-Unit, to design and install a 780 kW solar energy system for its new 42-unit building in Arnhem, the Netherlands. This commercial solar system consists of 2,600 Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters, which dramatically simplify the installation process, and offers a complete AC system that produces no high-voltage DC, providing a safe solar solution. In addition, E-Unit’s solar system is outfitted with six Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect the system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We were thrilled to recommend Enphase products to E-Unit for its Werkplek West commercial development,” said Nico R. Dik, co-owner of Teslandi.pro. “The developer had specific requirements, particularly a safe and easy installation. As an installer, I believe Enphase products are great due to their ease-of-installation, no extra time spent on custom engineering work, excellent customer service, and no risk from exposure to high-voltage DC electricity for our installers.”

In aggregate, Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regiment with over one million hours, the equivalent of more than 100 years of test cycles. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets, expected to be operational in heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and across the harshest climate conditions. To further help ensure quality and durability, Enphase microinverters do not contain complicated moving parts or easily breakable components, such as fans.

“We are pleased that Teslandi.pro conveyed to us the many advantages of using Enphase microinverters,” said Carsten Hesz, owner of E-Unit. “Enphase products are top-of-the-line when it comes to quality, performance, features, cost, warranty, and reliability. We have enjoyed an overall superior customer experience, making the collaboration a good decision for us.”

“Our joining forces with Terslandi.pro and E-Unit is a great example of working together to deliver a high-quality commercial solar solution,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The Netherlands is a growing market for residential and commercial solar, and we are pleased with how the E-Unit project demonstrates the effectiveness of deploying Enphase microinverters for commercial projects.”

