MIAMI, FL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) ("Progressive Care" or the "Company"), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, in an effort to provide support and resources for those concerned about the risks associated with the emerging threat posed by the spread of Wuhan Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), is pleased to provide critical educational and informational support services at this important stage in the progression of the disease.

What to Know: According to the World Health Organization (“WHO”), Coronaviruses (CoV) are “a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).”

On December 31, 2019, the WHO became aware of new strain – a “novel coronavirus (nCoV)” – not previously identified in humans that first appeared in the form of pneumonia in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. It appears as though this marks the emergence of a new infectious disease borne of a non-human-to-human virus in this region that mutated into a state allowing for human-to-human infectious transmission.

This disease has spread rapidly. Many questions still remain, including whether or not the disease is fully contagious in the pre-symptomatic incubation period. Chinese authorities and authorities in many countries are already taking rapid action to slow the spread of the disease, and biomedical facilities around the world are working hard to create a viable vaccine, with some early-stage candidate compositions already beginning animal testing.

Worldwide there are now more than 6,000 cases and 132 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. There have been no reported deaths outside of China and all deaths have been in patients who were elderly or otherwise unwell. In the U.S., the CDC is reporting five confirmed cases from these states: Washington, Illinois, California, and Arizona, all of whom had recently visited Wuhan. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that 2019-nCoV has spread from human to human in the US, nor is there evidence that imported Chinese goods are affected. The mortality rate for those infected by 2019-nCoV is not yet fully understood but appears to be relatively low in the scale of prior serious infectious disease epidemics, with many patients recovering over a period of days back to full health.

What to Do: The WHO has a list of suggested guidelines for behavioral prevention of infection with Wuhan Coronavirus:

Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;

When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw the tissue away immediately and wash hands;

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough;

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider;

When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals;

The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

According to WebMD, symptoms include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. They may appear 2 to 14 days after you’re exposed to the virus. The flu and its symptoms are common and it is recommended to be treated with Tamiflu® and more recently Relenza Diskhaler®. The Coronavirus is very similar to the flu and has most of the same symptoms aside from a history of travel exposure. Pamela Roberts, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy stated “Treatment would be similar for both viruses. Symptomatic care would consist of lots of fluids, rest, and OTC pain relievers as needed.”

“It is important to stay calm and follow common flu/disease prevention protocols. Wash hands thoroughly, avoid direct contact with anyone showing flu-like symptoms, and seek early diagnosis and treatment when symptoms present themselves,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO.

For More Help: If you or someone you know has further questions or concerns about the risks posed by Wuhan Coronavirus, including how to prevent infection or how to respond to potential associated symptoms, please contact PharmCo, and a team member with expertise will be happy to assist you.

Our Toll-Free Number is 831-901-9111, or email us at Info@PharmcoRx.com

The CDC has provided the following link for current developments regarding 2019-nCoV: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company's website.

