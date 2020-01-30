HICKSVILLE, NY, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Canbiola” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company specializing in the highest grade CBD products on the market, announced today the signing of an exclusive license agreement with Lifeguard Licensing Corp. for the use of the well-known LifeGuard™ brand name and logo for a host of products that will include CBD and non-CBD formulations.

The license covers the United States, its territories and possessions, Canada and Mexico. The term is for 5 years with extensions at each five-year anniversary initially until 2035.

The license will allow Canbiola to produce and sell a wide range of products. Wellness products will include lip care products such as balms, moisturizers, cold-sore, and topical pain relief products such as salves, sprays, and gels for sunburn relief, rashes, abrasions, and similar products. Consumable products will include energy shots, gummy bears and candy, cookies and pastry type products; it will also include beverages such as fruit-based drinks, protein type drinks, carbonated type drinks, and similar products and alcohol based drinks such as beer, hard alcohol, wine and similar. Each and all products may or may not contain CBD and maybe for animals (pets) or human use or consumption.

“The signing of this license agreement with a globally recognized brand, LifeGuard™, allows our company to introduce an array of new products, both traditional and CBD based, under an iconic label that is instantly recognized the world over,” said Marco Alfonsi, CEO. “The iconic red background with a white cross and LifeGuard™ name symbolizes safety, integrity, and well-being. The company will initially be launching a full line of sunblocks, tanning lotions, after sun care, lip balms, and a unique formulation to replenish the body after an active day either at work, the gym, the beach, or the slopes!”

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola is a Health & Wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality CBD products, Nutritionals, consumer products, and related medical equipment. Products are sold to consumers online, via retailers, marketing partners, events, and through doctors and other medical and health & wellness organizations. Our products are designed, grown, and produced to the highest industry standards to promote wellness and reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, sleep disorders, and related issues. Further, we are committed to serving our customers and marketing partners, with not only the best products but the best service and experience in the marketplace now and in the future.

Canbiola owns and operates a manufacturing facility under Pure Health Products in Lacey, Washington where all CBD based products are blended and packaged. Canbiola owns and operates Duramed Inc, which sells medical supplies and devices. Canbiola owns and operates NY Hemp Depot and Green Grow Farms, which are licensed to grow and cultivate Hemp in the State of New York.

For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: Canbiola.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

