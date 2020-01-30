NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Ridge Equity Partners (“Long Ridge”), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors, announced today the promotions of Angad Singh and Donna Little to Partner.



“Angad has been a critical member of the Long Ridge team since our earliest days and has been an important driver of our culture and growth,” said Jim Brown, Founder & Managing Partner. “Angad’s work with our portfolio companies, combined with his leadership of internal firm initiatives and talent development, has made a significant contribution to the firm. We look forward to many years of collaborative partnership.”

“Donna has been an integral member of the Long Ridge team since 2013, serving as CFO and CCO for the firm. Donna’s integrity, judgment, and acumen have served as the foundation of our back office and operational infrastructure,” said Kevin Bhatt, Managing Partner. “We are pleased to recognize Donna’s dedication and commitment with this promotion to Partner and look forward to her continued contributions to the firm.”

Angad Singh joined Long Ridge in 2012 and leads deal teams focused on all aspects of the firm’s investments, from origination and due diligence through deal structuring, execution, and post investment portfolio management. Angad currently serves on the boards of Ametros, Neighborhoods.com, and TradAir, and is also active in the management of Long Ridge’s investment in Carson Group. Prior to joining Long Ridge, Angad was an Associate at Alinda Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments, where he primarily invested in the energy and telecom sectors. Angad started his career as a Business Analyst at McKinsey & Company, where he worked in the Corporate Finance Group. Angad received a B.A. in Biology with Honors from Haverford College.

Donna Little joined Long Ridge in 2013 and leads the firm’s financial operations, including all financial reporting, compliance matters, investor relations, and internal controls. Prior to joining Long Ridge, Donna was CFO and Partner at Alternative Investment Management, LLC (“AIM”), an independent investment management firm. Prior to that, Donna worked for Och Ziff Capital Management Group, as a Controller/Senior Accountant. Prior to Och Ziff, Donna was an Accounting Manager at International Fund Services (IFS), a State Street Company, and a Senior Mutual Fund Accountant at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Donna received a B.S. in Accounting with honors from Stockton University. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta, the International Honor Society in Business Administration. Additionally, Donna is a Certified Public Accountant.



About Long Ridge Equity Partners



Founded in 2007, Long Ridge invests in growth companies that are transforming financial and business technology. With over $400 million of committed capital, Long Ridge partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build sector leaders. The firm's collaborative approach, coupled with deep industry expertise, makes Long Ridge the partner of choice for leading management teams. Representative investments include Broadway Technology, Browz, Carson Group, and Portware. For more information on the firm and its investments, please visit www.long-ridge.com.

