Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed five cases of Coronavirus in the U.S. as of January 29, 2020, while there have been 11,890 confirmed cases of the flu virus in the past week alone. The flu poses a more likely immediate risk for serious medical complications and fatalities. It is estimated that this flu season there have already been at least 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths as a result of the flu. CDC expects high levels of flu activity to continue for weeks.

Flu is the deadliest vaccine-preventable disease in the U.S. and non-profit advocacy organization Families Fighting Flu is working to make sure Americans understand it is not too late to vaccinate. There is currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus infection, but the CDC recommends preventive actions, such as handwashing, to stop the spread of germs.

Infectious disease experts are available for phone interviews on behalf of Families Fighting Flu:

Dr. Flor Munoz, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital

Dr. Adrienne Randolph, Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and a Senior Associate in Critical Care Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Influenza (PICFLU) Network

Families Fighting Flu COO Serese Marotta can share her personal story of the impact the flu can have on a family and community.

The experts can answer:

What are the immediate risks of Coronavirus vs. the flu?

What are the symptoms of Coronavirus and the flu?

What can be done to prevent Coronavirus and the flu?

Who should get a flu vaccine? Is it too late to get one?

Families Fighting Flu

Families Fighting Flu (FFF) is dedicated to saving lives and reducing hospitalizations by protecting all children and their families against influenza. The not-for-profit advocacy organization was founded in 2004. FFF is made up of families whose loved ones have suffered serious medical complications or died from influenza, as well as healthcare professionals and other advocates dedicated to flu education and prevention.

