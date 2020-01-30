Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed five cases of Coronavirus in the U.S. as of January 29, 2020, while there have been 11,890 confirmed cases of the flu virus in the past week alone. The flu poses a more likely immediate risk for serious medical complications and fatalities. It is estimated that this flu season there have already been at least 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths as a result of the flu. CDC expects high levels of flu activity to continue for weeks.
Flu is the deadliest vaccine-preventable disease in the U.S. and non-profit advocacy organization Families Fighting Flu is working to make sure Americans understand it is not too late to vaccinate. There is currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus infection, but the CDC recommends preventive actions, such as handwashing, to stop the spread of germs.
Families Fighting Flu
Families Fighting Flu (FFF) is dedicated to saving lives and reducing hospitalizations by protecting all children and their families against influenza. The not-for-profit advocacy organization was founded in 2004. FFF is made up of families whose loved ones have suffered serious medical complications or died from influenza, as well as healthcare professionals and other advocates dedicated to flu education and prevention.
