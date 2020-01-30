New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silicon on Insulator Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842910/?utm_source=GNW

5 million in 2024, registering a 22.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is growing due to the surging adoption of internet of things (IoT), rising investments in the SOI ecosystem, and increasing demand for SOIs in consumer electronics applications. SOI is a semiconductor fabrication technique which comprises a layered silicon-insulator-silicon substrate in place of traditional silicon crystal substrates utilized in semiconductor manufacturing.

On the basis of wafer type, the SOI market is categorized into power-silicon on insulator, imager-silicon on insulator, radio-frequency silicon on insulator (RF-SOI), partially depleted silicon on insulator (PD-SOI), photonics-silicon on insulator, and fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI). The largest share of the market was occupied by the RF-SOI category during the historical period (2014–2018), which is going to retain its position during the forecast period. This is due to the rising adoption of these wafers in advanced long-term evolution (LTE) smartphones and growing investments for the development of 5G network across the globe.

When application is taken into consideration, the SOI market is divided into automotive, entertainment & gaming, consumer electronics, communication, and others (which include military & defense, medical devices, and aerospace). Out of these, the consumer electronics application accounted for the major share of the market during the forecast period. This was because of the rising deployment of RF-SOI in laptops, automatic washing machines & refrigerators, smartphones, tablets, and others. The application is further going to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for SOIs in consumer electronics applications is a key driving factor of the SOI market. The requirement for SOIs is expected to grow in the near future because of the rising adoption of smartphones which comprise 3G/4G LTE multimode connectivity, location awareness capabilities, and advanced multimedia features. Moreover, the demand for smartphones is increasing due to the surging penetration of internet, growing digitization, forthcoming 5G technology, rising disposable income of people in countries including India and China, and industrialization. This is further expected to drive the requirement for SOIs.

In terms of product, the SOI market is classified into optical communication, image sensing, radio-frequency front-end module (RF REM), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and others (which include memory device and SOI transistor). Among these, the RF FEM classification dominated the market during the historical period and is going to for the largest share of the market during the forecast period as well. This is ascribed to the surging requirement for these products for utilization is different consumer electronics devices.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001