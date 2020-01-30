The device helps improve driving behaviors and reduces hard manoeuvres



MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that CNTL, CN’s road transportation subsidiary, has selected ISAAC’s Instruments’ telemetry solution to optimize CN’s road safety efforts on its fleet of more than 1,000 trucks. This decision aligns with CNTL’s commitment to safety, and promotes the excellence of their program and record in this area. With delivery and installation of the devices in all trucks in less than 30 days, CNTL can already benefit from the advantages of the ISAAC solution. This investment will also improve user experience for drivers and office staff due to its ease of use.

ISAAC’s automated telemetry solution transforms complex data into meaningful indicators. ISAAC’s integrated mobile communication technology provides real-time connectivity between drivers and company personnel, to optimize operations.

Before deciding on ISAAC's telemetry solution, CNTL called on telematic providers to evaluate the different options available on the market. Among the solutions thoroughly tested in the field, ISAAC’s telemetry solution stood out for its reliability, ease of use and robustness. The trial period also revealed significant improvements in driving behaviour. Drivers considerably reduced hard manoeuvres and speeding thanks to real-time feedback on the tablet inside the cab.

“Safety is a core value at CN and at CNTL and one that drove the decision to implement the ISAAC Solution to further optimize road safety efforts,” said Dan Bresolin, vice-president, Intermodal at CN. “This newly implemented system will better enable CNTL to generate key performance indicators while ensuring safety on the roads.”

"We are proud that CNTL, among the largest fleets in Canada, has placed its trust in us,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, president of ISAAC Instruments. "Our driver-centric approach and CNTL’s commitment to safety are perfect complements. Our solution is designed to reduce potential distractions while driving, with real-time coaching to guide drivers on good driving practices. This not only enhances safety, it also helps fuel economy.”

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.



About ISAAC Instruments

ISAAC’s mission is to connect people and information by providing innovative turnkey solutions to drive truck fleet performance. Its automated telemetry solution transforms complex data into meaningful indicators. With the continuous monitoring of both driver and truck performance, transportation companies can make informed decisions. ISAAC’s integrated mobile communication technology provides real-time connectivity between drivers and company personnel, to optimize operations and maximize profits.



