CARY, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee) announced today that the company has been named as a Top Employer in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition is certified by the Top Employers Institute, a leading authority on identifying and measuring employment best practices worldwide.



“We take this recognition very seriously, since Chiesi’s culture and success are built by our amazing employees,” said Ken McBean, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chiesi USA. “We strive daily to maintain an environment where people feel respected as individuals, valued for their work and empowered to grow. We will continue to advance this commitment year after year.”

Top Employer certification requires an in-depth assessment of a company’s HR practices, including talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and overall corporate culture. Companies must re-apply for certification each year.

Alongside Chiesi USA, Chiesi Group earned its Top Employer in Italy certification for the 12th consecutive year and Top Employer in Europe certification for the eighth year. The company’s recognitions worldwide align with its corporate sustainability goals as a Certified B Corporation, a status obtained by the Group in 2019.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit https://www.top-employers.com/en-US/ .

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Business Development: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, michael.wasyluk@chiesi.com

PP-G-0349 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c06cc2f-6253-4fdd-9865-1aa7ff2f55b6