New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, today announced that it engaged Dragon Gate Investment Partners to lead its investor relations program.



"We are pleased to engage Dragon Gate Investment Partners as our investor relations representative," said Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chairman and CEO of Datasea. "As an emerging technology company, we are committed to building a trustworthy brand in the smart security industry, therefore an interactive and stable investor relations program is crucial for us. We believe Dragon Gate’s expertise in investor relations can help us better address investors’ concerns and facilitate us to scale our business.”

"We are honored to be engaged with Datasea Inc., a market-oriented data company providing campus and tourism security solutions," said Ms. Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "Datasea’s business includes smart security and data management, and these industries are fast-changing and rapidly growing. By improving transparency and timely data reporting, we will help the Company to explore a market-friendly path and meet the requirements of investors. "

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a special focus on globalizing and localizing sustainable and promising companies in the U.S. and China. The team has a well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective cross-border business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

