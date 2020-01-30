FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included net income of $4.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. Excluding $220 thousand of expenses related to the recently completed merger with Ann Arbor State Bank, net income would have been $4.9 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, in the preceding quarter and $4.0 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Patrick J. Fehring, President and Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "We are pleased to announce a strong fourth quarter with net income of $4.7 million, which was $271 thousand, or 6%, higher than net income in the third quarter of 2019. During the fourth quarter, we also saw solid loan growth with total loans up $58.7 million or 5%, as compared to prior quarter."

He continued, "For the full year 2019, net income of $16.1 million was up 12% from $14.4 million in 2018. Our expansion of the mortgage team in late 2018 contributed to the robust mortgage activity during the full year 2019, resulting in an increase of $5.6 million in mortgage banking income year over year. In addition, credit quality has improved as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets declined to 0.73% at December 31, 2019 compared with 1.30% at December 31, 2018. Net chargeoffs for the full year 2019 also declined to $275 thousand or 0.02% as a percentage of average loans. As always, increasing shareholder value remains a priority with Level One, which was evidenced by the declaration of $0.16 per share to shareholders through common stock dividends, as compared to the declaration of dividends of $0.12 per share during 2018."

He concluded, "On January 2, 2020, we completed the merger transaction with Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc., and are pleased to welcome the customers and team members of Ann Arbor State Bank as we build our presence in the very attractive Ann Arbor market. Overall, 2019 was a great year for the bank, and we look forward to 2020 and are excited about the prospects for continued growth."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income was $4.7 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share



Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.56%, compared to 3.59% in the preceding quarter and 3.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018



Noninterest income increased 119% to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities and gains on sales of securities



Total assets increased 12% to $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018



Total loans increased 9% to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018



Total deposits increased to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018



Book value per share increased 13% to $22.13 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $19.58 per share at December 31, 2018



Tangible book value per share increased 14% to $20.86 per share at December 31, 2019, compared to $18.31 per share at December 31, 2018

2019 Financial Highlights



Net income was $16.1 million, or $2.05 diluted earnings per share



Net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.60% compared to 3.92% in the preceding year



Noninterest income increased 101% to $14.2 million in 2019, compared to $7.1 million in 2018, primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, commercial lending swap income and gains on sales of securities

Balance Sheet Review

Level One's total assets were $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $75.4 million, or 5.00%, from $1.51 billion at September 30, 2019, and up $168.7 million, or 11.91%, from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to an increase in originated loans and cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a decrease in investment securities. The increase in total assets year over year was attributable to the same factors mentioned in the quarter to quarter analysis above, as well as an increase in mortgage loans held for sale, fair value of interest rate swaps and receivables from a loan sub-servicer (both included under "other assets").

The investment securities portfolio was $180.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $24.3 million, or 11.86%, from $205.2 million at September 30, 2019, and down $23.4 million, or 11.43%, from $204.3 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the investment securities portfolio compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 reflected our efforts to better position our combined investment portfolio in connection with the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank.

Total loans were $1.23 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $58.7 million, or 5.02%, from $1.17 billion at September 30, 2019, and up $101.0 million, or 8.97%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in total loans compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 was primarily due to growth in both our commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Total deposits were $1.14 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $59.1 million, or 4.95%, from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2019, and increased $793 thousand, or 0.07%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits compared to September 30, 2019 was primarily due to decreases in money market and savings deposits and time deposits. Total deposit composition at December 31, 2019 consisted of 34.21% of demand deposit accounts, 27.64% of savings and money market accounts and 38.15% of time deposits.

Total debt outstanding was $256.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $129.8 million, or 102.30%, from $126.9 million at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $142.2 million, or 124.23%, from $114.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in total borrowings compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was primarily due to increases in long-term FHLB advances and subordinated notes, partially offset by decreases in short-term FHLB advances. The increase in total borrowings as well as the issuance of the $30.0 million of subordinated notes reflected management's efforts to fund the liquidity needs of Level One.

Operating Results

Level One's net interest income decreased $80 thousand, or 0.62%, to $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $13.0 million in the preceding quarter and increased $95 thousand, or 0.74%, compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.56% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.59% in the preceding quarter and 3.73% in the fourth quarter of 2018. This decrease in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter and fourth quarter 2018 was primarily a result of lower average loan yield. Average loan yield was 5.20% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 5.41% for the preceding quarter, and 5.41% for the fourth quarter 2018 as the federal funds rate dropped 25 basis points in October 2019. The cost of funds declined to 1.77% in the fourth quarter compared to 1.98% in the third quarter.

Level One's noninterest income increased $732 thousand, or 18.97%, to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $2.3 million, or 118.66%, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $872 thousand increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The $2.3 million increase in noninterest income year over year was attributable to an increase of $1.2 million in mortgage banking activities and an increase of $1.1 million in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The increase in the mortgage banking activities income year over year was predominantly as a result of the doubling of our mortgage team in the third quarter of 2018 as well as higher originations as a result of lower interest rates throughout 2019. The increase in net gains on sale of investment securities was due to sales of corporate bonds, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations mainly as a result of our efforts to better position our combined investment portfolio in anticipation of the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank that closed on January 2, 2020.

Level One's noninterest expense decreased $244 thousand, or 2.11%, to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $11.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $911 thousand, or 8.77%, compared to $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The $911 thousand increase in noninterest expense year over year was primarily a result of increases in mortgage commissions (included under "salary and employee benefits"), occupancy and equipment expense, professional service fees, as well as $220 thousand of expense related to the merger with Ann Arbor State Bank. The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 64.55%, compared to 68.50% for the preceding quarter and 68.68% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One's income tax provision was $975 thousand, or 17.24% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $914 thousand, or 17.17% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $836 thousand, or 17.46% of pretax income, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $10.7 million, or 0.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $787 thousand from nonaccrual loans of $11.5 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $7.8 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.4 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2018 was primarily due to the payoff of three large commercial loan relationships on nonaccrual status during the first and third quarter 2019 totaling $12.4 million. This was partially offset by two commercial loan relationships totaling $4.9 million moving to nonaccrual status.

Level One had $921 thousand of other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $373 thousand at September 30, 2019 and no other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2018. The increase in other real estate owned assets year over year was due to the addition of two residential properties and one commercial property during the year. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.73% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2019, and 1.30% at December 31, 2018.

In addition, Level One had $157 thousand of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and $243 thousand at December 31, 2018, all of which consisted of purchase credit impaired loans from previously acquired financial institutions.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019 were $906 thousand, compared to $914 thousand at September 30, 2019 and $931 thousand at December 31, 2018. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans.

Net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $181 thousand, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $30 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the preceding quarter and $274 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Level One's provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a provision expense of $548 thousand, compared to a provision benefit of $16 thousand in the preceding quarter and a provision benefit of $51 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision expense quarter over quarter was primarily due to higher charge-offs in the fourth quarter as well as a prior quarter release of $362 thousand of specific reserves on a commercial loan relationship that paid off in the third quarter. The increase in the provision year over year was primarily due to the release of $729 thousand of specific reserves on a commercial loan relationship that paid off in the fourth quarter of 2018 partially offset by fewer net charge-offs. The allowance for loan losses was $12.7 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $11.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 118.83%, compared to 107.46% at September 30, 2019, and 62.70% at December 31, 2018.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $170.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.7 million, or 1.63%, compared with $168.0 million at September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of increased retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity increased $18.9 million, or 12.48%, from $151.8 million at December 31, 2018 as a result of increased retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income.

Recent Developments

Merger with Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc. : On January 2, 2020, Level One completed its previously announced acquisition of Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc. (“AAB”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Ann Arbor State Bank. The transaction was completed pursuant to a merger of the Company’s wholly owned merger subsidiary (“Merger Sub”) with and into AAB, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 12, 2019, among Level One, Merger Sub and AAB. Level One paid aggregate consideration of approximately $67.9 million in cash. Level One expects to have approximately $1.4 million in expenses related to the acquisition in the first quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2019, Ann Arbor State Bank had total assets of $319.4 million, total loans of $222.1 million and total deposits of $267.7 million.

Fourth Quarter Dividend : On December 19, 2019, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. This dividend was paid out on January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.58 billion as of December 31, 2019. It operates fifteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year" and "Export Finance Lender of the Year" and one of S&P Global's Top 10 "Best-Performing Community Banks" in the nation. Level One's commercial division provides a menu of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management and private banking services. The consumer division offers personal savings and checking accounts and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, home equity loans, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of online banking services and a robust mobile banking application for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue" or similar technology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.





Summary Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Earnings Summary Interest income $ 17,366 $ 17,983 $ 17,657 $ 17,442 $ 17,041 Interest expense 4,458 4,995 5,216 4,724 4,228 Net interest income 12,908 12,988 12,441 12,718 12,813 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 548 (16 ) 429 422 (51 ) Noninterest income 4,590 3,858 3,477 2,286 2,307 Noninterest expense 11,295 11,539 11,167 10,368 10,384 Income before income taxes 5,655 5,323 4,322 4,214 4,787 Income tax provision 975 914 767 747 836 Net income $ 4,680 $ 4,409 $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 Net income allocated to participating securities (1) 50 45 37 — — Net income attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 4,630 $ 4,364 $ 3,518 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 Per Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per common share 0.60 0.56 0.45 0.44 0.50 Book value per common share 22.13 21.77 21.07 20.15 19.58 Tangible book value per share (2) 20.86 20.51 19.81 18.88 18.31 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,715 7,714 7,728 7,749 7,750 Average basic common shares (in thousands) 7,632 7,721 7,741 7,752 7,750 Average diluted common shares (in thousands) 7,747 7,752 7,856 7,869 7,893 Selected Period End Balances Total assets $ 1,584,899 $ 1,509,463 $ 1,505,376 $ 1,456,552 $ 1,416,215 Securities available-for-sale 180,905 205,242 218,145 226,874 204,258 Total loans 1,227,609 1,168,923 1,166,501 1,131,097 1,126,565 Total deposits 1,135,428 1,194,542 1,229,445 1,151,463 1,134,635 Total liabilities 1,414,196 1,341,495 1,342,509 1,300,433 1,264,455 Total shareholders' equity 170,703 167,968 162,867 156,119 151,760 Tangible shareholders' equity (2) 160,940 158,250 153,121 146,337 141,926 Performance and Capital Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.23 % 1.16 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.11 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.98 10.58 8.92 8.99 10.69 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(3) 3.56 3.59 3.50 3.76 3.73 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income) 64.55 68.5 70.15 69.1 68.68 Dividend payout ratio 6.60 7.03 8.69 6.72 5.87 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.77 11.13 10.82 10.72 10.72 Tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.22 10.55 10.24 10.11 10.09 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.77 11.73 11.49 11.78 11.82 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.77 11.73 11.49 11.78 11.82 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.05 13.84 13.62 13.95 14.00 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 10.41 10.12 10.01 10.19 10.21 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average loans 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.73 0.78 0.99 1.17 1.30 Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans 0.87 0.98 1.25 1.47 1.64 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.03 1.05 1.06 1.06 1.03 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 118.83 107.46 84.94 71.85 62.70 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 111.68 100.52 79.41 66.33 57.71 (1) Amounts presented are used in the two-class earnings per common share calculation. This method was adopted by the Company in the second quarter of 2019.

(2) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.









GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, as well as net income and diluted earnings per common share excluding acquisition and due diligence fees. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

We calculate: (i) tangible shareholders' equity as total shareholders' equity less core deposit intangibles, mortgage servicing rights and goodwill; (ii) tangible book value per share as tangible shareholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding; (iii) tangible assets as total assets, less core deposit intangibles, mortgage servicing rights and goodwill; (iv) net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees, as net income, as reported, less acquisition and due diligences fees, net of income tax benefit; and (v) diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees, as diluted earnings per common share, as reported, less effect of acquisition and due diligence fees on diluted earnings per share, net of income tax benefit.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total shareholders' equity $ 170,703 $ 167,968 $ 162,867 $ 156,119 $ 151,760 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 376 331 359 395 447 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 160,940 $ 158,250 $ 153,121 $ 146,337 $ 141,926 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,715 7,714 7,728 7,749 7,750 Tangible book value per share $ 20.86 $ 20.51 $ 19.81 $ 18.88 $ 18.31 Total assets $ 1,584,899 $ 1,509,463 $ 1,505,376 $ 1,456,552 $ 1,416,215 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 376 331 359 395 447 Tangible assets $ 1,575,136 $ 1,499,745 $ 1,495,630 $ 1,446,770 $ 1,406,381 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.22 % 10.55 % 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.09 % Net income, as reported $ 4,680 $ 4,409 $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 Acquisition and due diligence fees 220 319 — — — Income tax benefit (1) (26 ) (25 ) — — — Net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $ 4,874 $ 4,703 $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 Effect of acquisition and due diligence fees, net of income tax benefit 0.03 0.04 — — — Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 (1) Assumes income tax rate of 21% on deductible acquisition expenses.











Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,930 $ 49,361 $ 33,296 Securities available-for-sale 180,905 205,242 204,258 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,475 8,325 8,325 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 13,889 26,864 5,595 Loans: Originated loans 1,158,138 1,093,694 1,041,898 Acquired loans 69,471 75,229 84,667 Total loans 1,227,609 1,168,923 1,126,565 Less: Allowance for loan losses (12,674) (12,307) (11,566) Net loans 1,214,935 1,156,616 1,114,999 Premises and equipment, net 13,838 13,427 13,242 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 376 331 447 Bank-owned life insurance 12,167 12,080 11,866 Income tax benefit 1,217 469 2,467 Other assets 22,780 27,361 12,333 Total assets $ 1,584,899 $ 1,509,463 $ 1,416,215 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 325,885 $ 322,069 $ 309,384 Interest-bearing demand deposits 62,586 66,716 52,804 Money market and savings deposits 313,885 332,432 287,575 Time deposits 433,072 473,325 484,872 Total deposits 1,135,428 1,194,542 1,134,635 Borrowings 212,225 111,937 99,574 Subordinated notes 44,440 14,934 14,891 Other liabilities 22,103 20,082 15,355 Total liabilities 1,414,196 1,341,495 1,264,455 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value per share: Authorized - 20,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 7,715,491 shares at December 31, 2019, 7,714,000 shares at September 30, 2019 and 7,750,216 shares at December 31, 2018 89,345 89,206 90,621 Retained earnings 77,766 73,394 62,891 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,592 5,368 (1,752) Total shareholders' equity 170,703 167,968 151,760 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,584,899 $ 1,509,463 $ 1,416,215









Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Originated loans, including fees $ 14,304 $ 14,633 $ 13,412 $ 56,956 $ 49,076 Acquired loans, including fees 1,480 1,501 2,013 6,375 9,186 Securities: Taxable 736 857 882 3,509 2,939 Tax-exempt 577 588 476 2,305 1,657 Federal funds sold and other 269 404 258 1,303 966 Total interest income 17,366 17,983 17,041 70,448 63,824 Interest Expense Deposits 3,725 4,478 3,588 16,941 11,055 Borrowed funds 418 261 384 1,378 1,330 Subordinated notes 315 256 256 1,074 1,015 Total interest expense 4,458 4,995 4,228 19,393 13,400 Net interest income 12,908 12,988 12,813 51,055 50,424 Provision expense (benefit) for loan losses 548 (16 ) (51 ) 1,383 412 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,360 13,004 12,864 49,672 50,012 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 633 627 641 2,547 2,556 Net gain (loss) on sales of securities 1,023 151 (71 ) 1,174 (71 ) Mortgage banking activities 2,092 2,352 936 7,880 2,330 Net gain (loss) on sale of commercial loans (8 ) (37 ) — (45 ) 11 Other charges and fees 850 765 801 2,655 2,229 Total noninterest income 4,590 3,858 2,307 14,211 7,055 Noninterest expense Salary and employee benefits 7,133 7,536 6,768 28,775 25,781 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,364 1,203 1,132 4,939 4,425 Professional service fees 596 465 441 1,808 1,672 Acquisition and due diligence fees 220 319 — 539

— Marketing expense 264 379 336 1,107 1,033 Printing and supplies expense 90 78 98 340

441 Data processing expense 512 661 634 2,374 2,146 Other expense 1,116 898 975 4,487

4,180 Total noninterest expense 11,295 11,539 10,384 44,369

39,678 Income before income taxes 5,655 5,323 4,787 19,514

17,389 Income tax provision 975 914 836 3,403 3,003 Net income $ 4,680 $ 4,409 $ 3,951 $ 16,111 $ 14,386 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.51 $ 2.08 $ 1.95 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 2.05 $ 1.91 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 7,632

7,721 7,750 7,655

7,377 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 7,747

7,752 7,893 7,770

7,524









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,204,052 $ 15,784 5.20 % $ 1,182,764 $ 16,134 5.41 % $ 1,131,705 $ 15,425 5.41 % Investment securities: (4) Taxable 110,919 736 2.63 121,473 857 2.80 133,817 882 2.61 Tax-exempt 84,141 577 3.27 85,332 588 3.28 71,025 476 3.13 Interest earning cash balances 40,965 185 1.79 51,142 289 2.24 27,107 164 2.39 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 9,110 84 3.66 8,325 115 5.48 8,325 94 4.48 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,449,187 $ 17,366 4.79 % $ 1,449,036 $ 17,983 4.96 % $ 1,371,979 $ 17,041 4.95 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 23,421 23,103 23,459 Premises and equipment 13,758 13,228 13,376 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 354 347 476 Bank-owned life insurance 12,110 12,023 11,813 Allowance for loan losses (12,290 ) (12,241 ) (11,880 ) Other non-earning assets 28,015 27,145 8,665 Total assets $ 1,523,942 $ 1,522,028 $ 1,427,275 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 68,120 $ 100 0.58 % $ 51,963 $ 63 0.48 % $ 53,009 $ 47 0.35 % Money market and savings deposits 337,046 1,129 1.33 320,363 1,170 1.45 259,160 759 1.16 Time deposits 440,610 2,496 2.25 543,765 3,245 2.37 542,047 2,782 2.04 Borrowings 132,859 418 1.25 70,766 261 1.46 66,491 384 2.29 Subordinated notes 19,478 315 6.42 14,925 256 6.81 14,888 256 6.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 998,113 $ 4,458 1.77 % $ 1,001,782 $ 4,995 1.98 % $ 935,595 $ 4,228 1.79 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 335,532 333,690 331,867 Other liabilities 19,825 19,804 11,905 Shareholders' equity 170,472 166,752 147,908 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,523,942 $ 1,522,028 $ 1,427,275 Net interest income $ 12,908 $ 12,988 $ 12,813 Interest spread 3.02 % 2.98 % 3.16 % Net interest margin (5) 3.53 3.56 3.71 Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.03 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.56 % 3.59 % 3.73 % (1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. (2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $117 thousand, $118 thousand, and $83 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Includes nonaccrual loans. (4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.









For the year ended December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest (1) Average Average Balance Interest (1) Average Rate (2) Rate (2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,169,486 $ 63,331 5.42 % $ 1,072,794 $ 58,262 5.43 % Investment securities: (4) Taxable 129,274 3,509 2.71 121,505 2,939 2.42 Tax-exempt 84,392 2,305 3.27 63,205 1,657 3.13 Interest earning cash balances 38,268 855 2.23 27,182 546 2.01 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,523 448 5.26 8,308 420 5.06 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,429,943 $ 70,448 4.96 % $ 1,292,994 $ 63,824 4.96 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 23,910 20,556 Premises and equipment 13,379 13,207 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 375 560 Bank-owned life insurance 11,994 11,692 Allowance for loan losses (12,035 ) (11,691 ) Other non-earning assets 21,005 9,014 Total assets $ 1,497,958 $ 1,345,719 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 57,480 $ 281 0.49 % $ 60,203 $ 198 0.33 % Money market and savings deposits 314,918 4,518 1.43 264,656 2,609 0.99 Time deposits 527,605 12,142 2.30 477,164 8,248 1.73 Borrowings 79,864 1,378 1.73 66,926 1,330 1.99 Subordinated notes 16,061 1,074 6.69 14,866 1,015 6.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 995,928 $ 19,393 1.95 % $ 883,815 $ 13,400 1.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 321,487 316,764 Other liabilities 17,750 10,436 Shareholders' equity 162,793 134,704 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,497,958 $ 1,345,719 Net interest income $ 51,055 $ 50,424 Interest spread 3.01 % 3.44 % Net interest margin (5) 3.57 3.90 Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.60 % 3.92 % (1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments. (2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $453 thousand and $319 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, using the statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) Includes nonaccrual loans. (4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for

amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Loan Composition As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Commercial real estate: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Non-owner occupied $ 388,515 $ 369,284 $ 364,504 $ 361,066 $ 367,671 Owner-occupied 216,131 196,497 193,500 187,001 194,422 Total commercial real estate 604,646 565,781 558,004 548,067 562,093 Commercial and industrial 410,228 404,130 420,812 401,588 383,455 Residential real estate 211,839 198,277 186,737 180,386 180,018 Consumer 896 735 948 1,056 999 Total loans $ 1,227,609 $ 1,168,923 $ 1,166,501 $ 1,131,097 $ 1,126,565 Impaired Assets As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 4,832 $ 5,043 $ 2,979 $ 2,694 $ 5,927 Commercial and industrial 3,249 4,071 9,559 10,495 9,605 Residential real estate 2,569 2,339 2,006 3,456 2,915 Consumer 16 — — — — Total nonaccrual loans 10,666 11,453 14,544 16,645 18,447 Other real estate owned 921 373 373 373 — Total nonperforming assets 11,587 11,826 14,917 17,018 18,447 Performing troubled debt restructurings Commercial real estate — — — — — Commercial and industrial 547 553 558 562 568 Residential real estate 359 361 363 363 363 Total performing troubled debt restructurings 906 914 921 925 931 Total impaired assets $ 12,493 $ 12,740 $ 15,838 $ 17,943 $ 19,378 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ 157 $ 157 $ 331 $ 453 $ 243



