NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $2.1 million or $0.76 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018. Net income rose by 17% and earnings per diluted share rose by 16% for the quarter when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income increased by 19% to $9.7 million from $8.2 million in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, earnings per diluted share rose from $2.95 to $3.46, an increase of 17%.



“Truxton had a remarkable 2019,” said Truxton Trust Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “We achieved double-digit loan growth for the year and returned 15.8% on our average equity capital despite very conservative capital ratios. These profitability levels allowed us to declare $2.00 per share in cash dividends in 2019 including the $1.00 special dividend payable next week. Truxton’s dedicated staff continued to attract and meet the needs of new clients with complex financial needs.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% from the same period of 2018. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net loans rose by 10% to $360 million compared to December 31, 2018, and were up 7% compared to September 30, 2019.

Average deposits increased 7% compared to December 31, 2018. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.21%. That represents a decline of 5 basis points from the 3.26% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a decline of 4 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Cost of funds decreased to 0.95% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 0.98% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, but rose from 0.94% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at December 31, 2019. Truxton had no charge-offs in the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago.

Allowance for loan losses was $3.4 million, $3.4 million, and $3.4 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. At those same dates, the bank’s allowance was 0.94%, 1.01%, and 1.01%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.3% for December 31, 2019, 11.33% for September 30, 2019, and 10.76% for December 31, 2018. Book value per common share was $22.84, $23.28, and $20.63 at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.00 per common share and declared a $1.00 per share special dividend to be paid on February 3, 2020. December 31, 2019 book value reflects the payment of the special dividend which is shown at year end as a “dividend payable” deducted from shareholder’s equity.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) December 31,

2019* September 30,

2019* December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,868 $ 9,038 $ 7,139 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 19,519 32,633 3,660 Federal funds sold 8,808 1,569 6 Cash and cash equivalents 37,195 43,240 10,805 Time deposits in other financial institutions 5,157 5,651 18,268 Securities available for sale 116,032 116,549 109,696 Gross loans 363,784 339,182 331,809 Allowance for loan losses (3,409 ) (3,411 ) (3,356 ) Net loans 360,375 335,771 328,453 Mortgage loans held for sale, net 350 300 - Bank owned life insurance 9,973 9,918 9,755 Restricted equity securities 2,599 2,593 2,578 Premises and equipment, net 273 311 429 Accrued interest receivable 1,842 1,704 1,804 Deferred tax asset, net 520 348 1,022 Other assets 4,448 4,626 2,322 Total assets $ 538,764 $ 521,011 $ 485,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 119,999 $ 125,985 $ 93,464 Interest bearing 328,077 304,966 311,218 Total deposits 448,076 430,951 404,682 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,411 18,647 19,249 Federal funds purchased - - 1,282 Other liabilities 8,914 7,075 3,525 Total liabilities 475,401 456,673 428,738 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 29,770 29,366 28,527 Retained earnings 33,511 34,483 29,283 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 82 489 (1,415 ) Total shareholders' equity 63,363 64,338 56,395 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 538,764 $ 521,011 $ 485,133 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019* September 30,

2019* December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019* December 31,

2018 Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,596 $ 2,694 $ 2,476 $ 10,746 $ 9,843 Service charges on deposit accounts 82 78 86 303 344 Securities gains (losses), net 0 149 (86 ) 131 (74 ) Bank owned life insurance income 54 55 55 218 220 Other 57 40 74 271 220 Total non-interest income 2,789 3,016 2,605 11,669 10,553 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,062 $ 4,007 $ 3,819 $ 16,083 $ 13,828 Taxable securities 584 506 494 2,060 1,672 Tax-exempt securities 196 208 232 887 982 Interest bearing deposits 125 302 231 744 656 Federal funds sold 8 14 16 34 54 Other interest income 45 25 51 153 156 Total interest income 5,020 5,062 4,843 19,961 17,348 Interest expense Deposits 984 1,013 940 4,120 2,596 Short-term borrowings 1 - 2 17 11 Long-term borrowings 90 90 87 412 374 Total interest expense 1,075 1,103 1,029 4,549 2,981 Net interest income 3,945 3,959 3,814 15,412 14,367 Provision for loan losses 0 0 226 55 283 Net interest income after provision 3,945 3,959 3,588 15,357 14,084 for loan losses Total Revenue, net 6,734 6,975 6,193 27,026 24,637 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,671 2,661 2,683 10,699 10,339 Occupancy 200 200 202 808 764 Furniture and equipment 27 27 28 108 157 Data processing 342 290 295 1,209 1,135 Wealth management processing fees 126 114 92 462 442 Advertising and public relations 121 20 43 198 111 Professional services 211 125 142 596 602 FDIC insurance assessments (73 ) 35 19 32 124 Other 195 279 207 879 942 Total non-interest expense 3,820 3,751 3,711 14,991 14,616 Income before income taxes 2,914 3,224 2,482 12,035 10,021 Income tax expense 441 661 373 2,293 1,827 Net income $ 2,473 $ 2,563 $ 2,109 $ 9,742 $ 8,194 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.93 $ 0.78 $ 3.53 $ 3.02 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 0.76 $ 3.46 $ 2.95 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data at or for the Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019* September 30, 2019* December 31, 2018 Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $0.89 $0.93 $0.78 Diluted $0.88 $0.91 $0.76 Book value per common share $22.84 $23.28 $20.63 Tangible book value per common share $22.84 $23.28 $20.63 Basic weighted average common shares 2,699,777 2,690,981 2,644,318 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,754,101 2,746,171 2,703,971 Common shares outstanding at period end, including participating shares 2,774,655 2,763,407 2,728,975 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 11.76% 12.35% 11.62% Average loans $348,635 $333,950 $323,421 Average earning assets (1) $492,829 $490,536 $475,145 Average total assets $518,902 $516,252 $492,767 Average stockholders' equity $65,457 $63,455 $54,756 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans 0 0 0 90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0 Total nonperforming loans 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets 0 0 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) 1 (2) (1) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.94% 1.01% 1.01% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 11.30% 11.33% 10.76% Common equity tier 1 13.70% 14.93% 14.20% Total risk-based capital 14.51% 15.81% 15.07% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 55.67% 57.97% 56.73% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.89% 1.97% 1.70% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 15.77% 16.02% 15.53% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 15.77% 16.02% 15.53% Net interest margin 3.21% 3.26% 3.25% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019* September 30, 2019* December 31, 2018 Average Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense Earning assets Loans $348,635 4.60 $4,044 $333,950 4.76 $4,007 $323,421 4.69 $3,811 Loan fees $0 0.03 $24 $0 0.02 $15 $0 0.01 $10 Loans with fees $348,635 4.63 $4,068 $333,950 4.78 $4,022 $323,421 4.70 $3,821 Mortgage loans held for sale $13 3.55 $0 $70 5.30 $1 $19 3.84 $0 Federal funds sold $1,944 1.66 $8 $2,423 2.26 $14 $2,464 2.46 $15 Deposits with banks $25,747 1.93 $125 $48,513 2.47 $302 $38,160 2.41 $231 Investment securities - taxable $89,614 2.61 $584 $76,620 2.64 $506 $77,923 2.54 $494 Investment securities - tax-exempt $26,876 3.93 $196 $28,961 3.88 $208 $33,158 4.18 $232 Total earning assets $492,829 4.07 $4,981 $490,537 4.15 $5,053 $475,145 4.11 $4,793 Non-interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,411) (3,411) (3,261) Cash and due from banks $8,263 $7,799 $6,664 Premises and equipment $1,623 $1,727 $325 Accrued interest receivable $1,600 $1,569 $1,459 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $16,343 $16,152 $15,331 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 1,656 1,879 (2,897) Total assets $518,903 $516,252 $492,766 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand $28,241 0.41 $29 $27,779 0.71 $50 $25,337 0.44 $28 Savings and money market $349,734 0.84 $737 $348,146 1.04 $916 $348,923 0.99 $868 Time deposits - retail $14,023 1.83 $65 $11,930 1.54 $46 $15,268 1.06 $41 Time deposits - wholesale $8,695 6.99 $153 $10,585 0.05 $1 $1,243 1.16 $4 Total interest-bearing deposits $400,693 0.97 $984 $398,440 1.01 $1,013 $390,771 0.95 $941 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $18,490 1.89 $90 $18,711 1.89 $90 $19,345 1.75 $87 Other borrowings $1,417 0.21 $1 $1,463 0.03 $0 $307 2.64 $2 Total borrowed funds $19,907 1.77 $91 $20,174 1.75 $90 $19,652 1.77 $89 Total interest-bearing liabilities $420,600 1.01 $1,074 $418,614 1.04 $1,103 $410,423 0.99 $1,029 Net interest rate spread 3.06 $3,907 3.11 $3,950 3.12 $3,765 Non-interest-bearing deposits $27,422 $29,269 $24,842 Other liabilities $5,423 $4,816 $2,746 Stockholder's equity $65,457 $63,455 $54,756 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $518,902 $516,154 $492,767 Cost of funds 0.95 0.98 0.94 Net interest margin 3.21 3.26 3.25 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables for the Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019* December 31, 2018 Average Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning assets Loans $338,675

4.74 $16,038

$306,900

4.52 $13,841 Loan fees $0

0.03 $87

$0

0.00 $15 Loans with fees $338,675

4.76 $16,125

$306,900

4.53 $13,856 Mortgage loans held for sale $55

3.29 $2

$27

4.48 $1 Federal funds sold $1,570

2.16 $34

$2,510

2.10 $53 Deposits with banks $30,857

2.41 $744

$30,364

2.16 $656 Investment securities - taxable $79,071

2.61 $2,060

$71,720

2.33 $1,672 Investment securities - tax-exempt $30,856

3.89 $887

$35,664

4.11 $982 Total earning assets $481,084

4.19 $19,852

$447,185

3.97 $17,220 Non-interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,393) (3,151) Cash and due from banks $7,290 $6,408

Premises and equipment $1,537 $386

Accrued interest receivable $1,597 $1,334

Other real estate $0 $0

Other assets $16,111 $14,821

Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 607 (1,873) Total assets $504,833 $465,110

Interest-bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $27,131 0.69 $187

$26,550

0.43 $113 Savings and money market $342,244 1.05 $3,584

$321,274

0.73 $2,351 Time deposits - retail $12,203 1.49 $181

$13,167

0.83 $109 Time deposits - wholesale $7,131 2.35 $167

$1,718

1.32 $23 Total interest bearing deposits $388,709 1.06 $4,119

$362,709

0.72 $2,596 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $20,957 1.94 $412

$21,153

1.75 $374 Other borrowings $1,817 0.93 $17

$481

2.22 $11 Total borrowed funds $22,774 1.86 $429

$21,634

1.76 $385 Total interest-bearing liabilities $411,483 1.10 $4,548

$384,343

0.77 $2,981 Net interest rate spread 3.09 $15,304

3.19 $14,239 Non-interest bearing deposits $27,400 $25,963

Other liabilities $4,141 $2,030

Stockholder's equity $61,783 $52,759

Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $504,807 $465,095

Cost of funds 1.04 0.73 Net interest margin 3.25 3.30 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



