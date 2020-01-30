BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is excited to announce further rapid growth in requests by CBD brands for inclusion on the CBDSmartDecision.com platform.



As of January 24, platform membership had grown to twenty-eight (28) participating CBD product brands. Based on the continued growth in interest from suppliers and producers, the Company now expects to have over fifty (50) leading CBD brands on board by the time the Smart Decision team arrives to give an advanced preview of its platform technology currently under development at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas, NV on February 13.

Adam Green, Smart Decision CEO, stated, “The ideal scenario, from our perspective, is enough interest and enthusiasm on the part of CBD brands to create competition among brands for access to our platform as participating member affiliates. That will allow us to negotiate the most favorable terms once the technology development process is complete and we launch the fully-enabled iteration of the Smart Decision platform. At this point, we are already solidly heading for that ideal scenario, which is well ahead of even our most optimistic assumptions as of 60 days ago.”

As outlined in prior releases, the Company is in late-stage development of an algorithmic CBD consumer solution designed to help new adopters in the CBD trend understand the overly complicated CBD product landscape and quickly find the right product to suit their needs without frustration or confusion.

The Smart Decision platform, which is being designed in partnership with MIT-trained computational data engineers, is on-schedule in the development timeline and the Company plans to launch a beta version by the end of March. An advanced preview of the platform will be granted in person to attendees at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas, NV, which takes place from February 13-15.

“Striking the right balance will be important, and we may have to cap membership before long,” continued Green. “We want consumers to see CBDSmartDecision.com as a comprehensive representation of the universe of CBD products available, which means we need to have enough brands involved to make the site a one-stop shop and a primary ecommerce hub for CBD shopping. But we also want to protect our shareholders’ interests by cultivating a scarcity value for access to the platform, which will drive the most robust financial performance for the Company and present a number of advantages from a brand management perspective for Smart Decision.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.



