WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading blockchain trade association, today welcomed Digital Finance Group (DFG) as a member of its Executive Committee. DFG joins a select group of companies working to accelerate and promote the adoption of blockchain-based technology for social good, innovation, jobs and investment. The Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Executive Committee shapes the organization’s vision and strategy, and supports its mission to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology worldwide.



“At DFG, we share the Chamber’s commitment to advancing and accelerating the development of the global blockchain industry. Their advocacy for a more inclusive business environment will incentivize investment in blockchain across all sectors,” said Terry Culver, CEO, Digital Finance Group USA. “We are pleased to join this impressive group of like-minded industry leaders. We look forward to working closely with this team of innovators to assist the Chamber in influencing and guiding strategic direction for the blockchain ecosystem.”

“Our Executive Committee is a reflection of the diversity in the blockchain sector and our commitment to the growth of the digital asset ecosystem,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. “DFG has established itself as a global leader in developing and building blockchain companies, and it adds a new sphere of knowledge to the executive team. The Chamber is thrilled to welcome the experience and leadership of DFG to our Executive Committee.”

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s first and largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on Twitter @DigitalChamber.

About DFG

Digital Finance Group is a multinational corporation committed to the development of a vibrant, mature, and regulated blockchain and digital asset ecosystem. DFG manages both private equity and digital asset hedge funds with more than $550M AUM, and operates digital custody, wallet, and exchange services, including Matrix, a regulated digital asset exchange scheduled to launch in Abu Dhabi in 2020. Founded in 2015, DFG has locations around the world, including offices in San Francisco, Singapore, Shanghai, and Abu Dhabi. DFG is also the founder of Ethereum Classic Labs, a steward of Ethereum Classic, one of the world’s major public blockchains. ETC Labs is dedicated to research and core technical development to solve issues in deployment for users of the ETC protocol and it invests in innovative initiatives that deliver positive economic and social impact. For more information, please visit: dfg.group and etclabs.org