LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading engineering, design, and product solutions company that creates high performance cannabis cultivation facilities around the world, today announced that it has sold the Company’s membership interest in Total Grow Holdings, LLC, (“TGH”) back to TGH.



“As we continue to expand both domestically and now internationally, our objective is to provide solutions that assist our customers in maintaining a competitive advantage both today and into the future. By removing ourselves from a direct ownership position in a specific manufacturer, we believe we can provide the best equipment solutions for each unique individual customer facility,” said Bradley Nattrass, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of urban-gro.

Nattrass continues, “Additionally, as part of our focus on profitability announced in Q3 ‘19, we made the decision to take a step back on our investment and acquisition initiatives and focus on running an efficient engineering design and systems integration company with profitability being our immediate goal. We believe this move supports our objective.”

The sale completes the principal terms of a Memorandum of Understanding dated October 23, 2019 (“MOU”) between TGH and the Company. As a part of the terms and conditions of a Membership Interest Redemption Agreement dated January 24, 2020, TGH has agreed to redeem 100% of the 24.4% membership interest owned by the Company for aggregate consideration of $310,000. In expectation of this transaction the Company had previously recorded a $506,000 write-down of its investment in TGH.

