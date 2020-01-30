TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Canada is committed to delivering The Best or Nothing service to its valued customers each and every day. In recognition of the dealers who achieved outstanding performance in new and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and exceptional customer satisfaction over the course of the 2019 calendar year, the company is pleased to announce its 2020 Star Dealers: the top 11 dealerships among the company’s national network of 59 retail locations:

Dealer Name Dealership Location Jonathan Eltes Mercedes-Benz Brampton Brampton, Ontario Norman Hébert Mercedes-Benz de Québec Québec, Québec Sylvester Chuang Mercedes-Benz Oakville Oakville, Ontario Benoît Theetge Mercedes-Benz St-Nicolas Lévis, Québec Steven Itzcovitch Mercedes-Benz Downtown Calgary Calgary, Alberta Scott Held Mercedes-Benz Edmonton West Edmonton, Alberta Peter Santos Mercedes-Benz Peterborough Peterborough, Ontario Rick Sentes & Adam Rich Mercedes-Benz Kelowna Kelowna, British Columbia Rob Steele Mercedes-Benz St. John’s St. John’s, Newfoundland Kenneth Li Mercedes-Benz Markham Toronto, Ontario Peter Fuller Mercedes-Benz Mississauga Mississauga, Ontario

“Mercedes-Benz Canada’s success depends on the tens of thousands of interactions our dealer network and staff have with customers every single day, in 59 locations from coast-to-coast,” said Brian D. Fulton, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. “Our dealers continuously adapt to evolving customer trends, technology and retail expectations while still delivering the product knowledge, respect and attentiveness that remain timeless traits of the Mercedes-Benz Canada approach to customer service. I want to sincerely thank the 11 Star Dealers who went above and beyond in 2019, delivering our brand experience to customers with incredible success.”



Since 1999, Mercedes-Benz Canada has publicly acknowledged the top-performing dealers who have made vital contributions to the company.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,200 people in 14 locations across Canada. Through a nationwide network of seven Mercedes-Benz own retail operations and 52 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 46,090 vehicles in 2019. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the sixth consecutive year.

