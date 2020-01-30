Colombian Co-Op CoProCannabis to Receive First Shipment in March of 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce the completion of a purchase order for the sale of 1.7 million characterized hemp seeds to CoProCannabis in Colombia.

“We are most pleased to enter into this agreement with the farmers of CoProCannabis,” stated Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma. “This is not just an order on a massive scale, it is an affirmation of our standing in Colombia, that One World Pharma is seen as a partner and catalyst to growing hemp in the nation.”

“It is important to also note that once the local farmers have harvested the crops produced from our seeds that we will purchase and sell their biomass,” added Moore. “We are their partners from seed-to-sale, and while the value of this purchase order is large and impactful, what is perhaps more important is that we are trusted and well-established in Colombia. We hope that this is the first of many similar agreements,” said Moore.

The first seeds are expected to be sold and planted near the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

