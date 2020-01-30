BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 57 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for January 2020.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for January 2020 are as follows:

Tolga Alper, Virginia

Alison Andrews, Louisiana

Matthew Asendio, Texas

Jared Brunton, Kansas

Shawn Cheney, Vermont

Alysia Cook, Oklahoma

Shaune Corbett, Texas

Holly Dandridge Madden, Florida

Pete Deininger, Colorado

Kyle Dowell, Missouri

Jon and Leslie Foster, California

Rick Geha, California

Carlos German, Florida

Nick Good, Texas

Justin Himmelbaum, Florida

Kenneth Hirschmann, Michigan

Shannon Jacobs, Texas

Sonia Johnson, Massachusetts and Florida

Beth Jones, Texas

Anthony Lee, Oklahoma

Kirk Linehan, Arizona

Ramon Lomeli, North Carolina

Brian Loussia, Michigan

Charlene MacCallum, Kansas

Jonathan Mann, California

Lynn Marchant, Utah

Bobby Martins, California

Brian and Holly Mathieson, Texas

Paul May, Nevada

Elicia Michaud, Texas

Julie Moraitis, Michigan

Nicholas Motz, Ohio

Dean Newell, Florida

Steven Norris, North Carolina

Rod and Lashree Obee, Virginia and Maryland

Sky Pacot, Virginia

Silvana Piadade, Tennessee

Michelle Rinaldi, Florida

Ryan Ruehle, Ohio

Sean Ryan, Ontario

Jesse Scheel, Arizona

Beau Shroyer, Minnesota and North Dakota

Brett Sikora, New Jersey

Marly and David Simmons, Florida

Brandy Smith, Louisiana

Bryant Tumbelekis, North Carolina and California

David Veenstra, Michigan

Karen Vommaro, Florida

Jerry Walker, Texas

Theresa Walters, Ohio

Jesse Wiser, Missouri

Sean Work, California

Joe Yates, Oregon

Charles Yow, Missouri

Teresa Zamora, Oregon

Kelly Zimmerman, California

Joshua Zippro, Utah

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 25,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com