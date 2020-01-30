BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 57 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for January 2020.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.
eXp Realty ICON agents for January 2020 are as follows:
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest-growing firms with more than 25,000 agents across North America, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.
For more information or to contact a local eXp Realty agent, visit www.exprealty.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak
Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net
Investor Relations Contact:
Raymond “RJ” Jones
Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings
360.761.4393
investors@expworldholdings.com
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
Bellingham, Washington, UNITED STATES
eXp-Realty.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: