Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that they have partnered with WeStock’s new "Radish" service to add Jessie Trinchard as Nightfood’s Sales Director.



Radish is a shared Sales Director program introduced by TechStars alum company WeStock. The program provides growing brands a shared, industry leading sales director to oversee and coordinate national sales so they can reach $3M - $5M in revenues in a quick and affordable way, at which time they’d typically bring on a full-time sales director.

Nightfood has recently secured distribution in additional major supermarket chains which will be announced shortly, and Trinchard will work with these new accounts to help drive maximum awareness and sales velocity starting on day one.

Trinchard is an industry veteran with over a decade of experience in sales and marketing management positions in high-growth brands in the food and beverage sector. Her resume includes management and director experience in multiple national brands that have since been acquired for an aggregate of over $500 million dollars.

“Nightfood ice cream was one of our most highly requested brands on the WeStock crowdstocking platform, and now we’re taking our relationship to a higher level,” commented WeStock Co-Founder and CEO Cameron McCarthy. “I think Radish and Nightfood are a great fit together, and I’m excited to watch the coming months unfold.”

As Nightfood’s Sales Director, Trinchard will work with existing management to oversee broker and distributor relationships, coordinate consumer and trade promotions, and identify and develop new partnerships and sales opportunities.

“With new supermarket chains committed for early 2020, and major marketing initiatives in the works, it’s definitely time to add a national sales director,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “We expect these marketing programs to drive a significant, immediate, and sustainable increase in consumer pull and sales velocity upon launch. This should lead to more chains adding Nightfood here in 2020, in addition to the soon-to-be announced chains that have already committed. This is shaping up to be a very exciting quarter for all shareholders and we’re going to need all hands on deck. Jessie’s experience will be a huge asset throughout this national rollout.”

Trinchard added, “Rolling into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the country puts us in great position for rapid expansion. The statistics on unhealthy night snacking are overwhelming, and I believe we can benefit millions. I’m looking forward to helping Nightfood become a powerful national brand as I’ve done before.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Management has also begun to focus on distribution of Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotels across the United States, and is currently available in certain locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

