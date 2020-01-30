New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842906/?utm_source=GNW

Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market



The anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market generated $872.0 million in 2018 and is predicted to reach $1,612.2 million in 2024, registering a 11.2% CAGR during 2019–2024. The market is growing due to the rising inclination toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, growing awareness about the safe usage and advantages of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices, and increasing medical tourism activities. Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices make use of different energy-based technologies for performing a wide range of virtually painless, fast, and minimally invasive or non-invasive treatments.

When technology is taken into consideration, the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is divided into plasma energy-based, electromagnetic energy-based, laser-based, ultrasound-based, and light-based. The largest share of 28.3% was occupied by the laser-based devices in 2018, as one of the earliest energy-based technologies adopted for aesthetic treatments for skin rejuvenation, signs of aging, and other applications was laser. Because of these factors, the laser-based division is further projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of indication, the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is bifurcated into anti-aging and skin rejuvenation. In 2018, skin rejuvenation accounted for the major share of the market. This is because energy-based procedures offer safe treatments at low costs, which is why men and women are increasingly opting for these treatments in order to improve their appearance. Attributing to these factors, this category is further predicted to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

The increasing medical tourism is a major driving factor of the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market. The swift growth of the medical industry due to globalization has resulted in the rising awareness regarding alternatives to surgical aesthetic treatments. It has been observed that patients from developed nations, including Australia, the U.S. and the U.K., travel to countries such as South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, India, Costa Rica and Singapore in order to seek treatment, as these countries offer treatment at a lower cost than developed countries, which is further driving the market.

Another factor leading to the growth of the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is the rising inclination of people toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. As per a report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 14 million minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were performed in the U.S. Moreover, surgical cosmetic procedures have a high cost and can be medically unsafe, further leading to side effects. However, with the emergence of minimally invasive procedures, the adoption of energy-based aesthetic devices has been on the rise.

The anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is also witnessing growth due to the rising awareness about the safe utilization and advantages of these devices. The primary advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices include quicker recovery, minimal skin invasion, lesser discomfort, and fewer side-effects when compared to traditional surgical skin tightening treatments, as well as painlessness, and cost-effectiveness. In addition to this, laser-based treatments provide immediate results. Ascribed to all these factors, the demand for energy-based aesthetic devices is rising across the world.

Thus, the market is growing significantly due to the increasing awareness regarding the advantages and safe utilization of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices, growing medical tourism, and rising inclination of people toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments.

