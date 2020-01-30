FORT LAUDERDALE, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to report that it attended the ECRM Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care Program, which was held in Jacksonville, Florida from January 27-30, 2020.

The ECRM event offers Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care brands looking for exposure the opportunity to present to national and regional buyers that are sourcing new items and suppliers. In addition, the event caters to Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care brands that are looking for strategic collaboration, distribution and planning with key buyers across various channels. During the course of the event, management of Veritas Farms met with over 50 national and regional retailers in the food, travel, convenience store and drug store channels industry while also conferring with numerous partners who could potentially provide beneficial synergies to the Company’s sales strategy. This is the fourth ECRM event Veritas Farms management has attended.

Mike Krouskos, VP of Channel Development of Veritas Farms, stated, “We have seen tremendous progress in the industry as well as increased acceptance with our retail partners. We feel it's important to listen to our partners from show to show and the evolution of our product line continues to reflect our commitment to partnering with key retailers. At this show we successfully highlighted our new full line of pet products and beauty products."

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VRFM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

