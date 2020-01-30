PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced the following upcoming presentations at medical meetings:

ASCO - Genitourinary Cancers Symposium February 12-15, 2020, San Francisco, California Title: “KEYNOTE-046 (Part B): Effects of ADXS-PSA in combination with pembrolizumab

on survival in metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer patients with or without

prior exposure to docetaxel”

Presenter: Dr. Mark N. Stein, Associate Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Columbia University Medical Center

Abstract: 126, Poster number F6

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2020

Time: 11:30AM – 1:00 PM, 5:30PM - 6:30 PM PT IASLC 2020 Targeted Therapies of Lung Cancer Meeting February 19-22, 2020, Santa Monica, California Session: Immunotherapy Combinations

Title: A Phase 1 Study of ADXS-503 Alone and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in

Subjects with Metastatic Squamous or Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Presenter: Dr. Jennifer Carlisle, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Time: 7:00 am PT Immuno-oncology 360 ° February 26-28, 2020, New York, New York Session: IO Novel Technologies

Title: “Clinical Updates for Advaxis’ Pipeline of Lm-based Immunotherapies in

Oncology”

Presenter: Andres A. Gutierrez MD PhD – Advaxis’ Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 11:00 am ET

About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the expected clinical development of the Company’s drug product candidates. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on December 20, 2019, and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212.915.2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com



