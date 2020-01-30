PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik , the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, today announced the appointment of Calvin Hoon as Regional Sales Vice President. Hoon is responsible for leading Rubrik’s ASEAN and India sales teams reporting directly to Kamal Brar, VP of Asia Pacific and Japan.

In his role, Hoon will be responsible for Rubrik’s go-to-market strategy and execution in ASEAN and India, specifically building upon the company’s strong alliance and channel momentum.

“With over 25 years of sales experience across enterprise security, cloud and big data solutions in the Asia Pacific market, Hoon brings veteran expertise in building teams and customer relationships in the enterprise market,” said Brar. “He has the vision to continue building Rubrik’s strong partner program in ASEAN and India to drive business results for the region.”

“I am excited to continue to partner with enterprises on their digital transformation journey with Rubrik’s industry leading multi-cloud data control solution,” said Hoon. “I look forward to supporting customers leverage their data with Rubrik to manage, govern and orchestrate data across on-premise and cloud environments.”

Hoon joins Rubrik after four years with Talend, where he was a founding member of Talend Asia in Singapore and contributed to the company’s hyper growth. He also held numerous sales leadership roles including Head of Alliance and Channels sales for Cloudera in Asia Pacific, and formerly served as General Manager for Hewlett Packard enterprise security products division in Asia, where he oversaw business expansion in the enterprise market.

