Innofactor Plc Inside Information, released on January 30, 2020, at 16:30 Finnish time
A Finnish trading company and Innofactor have signed an agreement on January 30, 2020, concerning the delivery of a solution based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations for the company’s financial management. The value of the agreed delivery is approximately EUR 650,000.
The target of the procurement is a financial management solution that serves the needs of external accounting, system implementation, and development, support and maintenance services. The delivery and implementation of the system will take place during 2020.
