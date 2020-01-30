Pune, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- District cooling systems play an integral role in air conditioning the network of buildings across campuses and cities. The global district cooling market size is anticipated to reach USD 39.94 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa covers majority of the market share. Moreover, GCC countries are dominating. In January 2020, National Central Cooling Company called Tabreed announced the acquisition of Masdar City’s district cooling plants. These plants hold a capacity of approximately 69,000RT. The company aims to design reliable and sustainable cooling solutions with the help of geothermal technology. In countries such as Japan, China, and Singapore, a substantial amount of cooling is delivered through district cooling networks. Installing these systems can help cities to move towards the adoption of low-carbon, resource-resilient, and climate-resilient paths. Furthermore, it offers a cost-effective, low-carbon, and local cooling supply.

Fortune Business Insights offers a through overview of the market in a report, titled “ District Cooling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), By Technology (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026.” The report provides a detailed overview of the market by doing a thorough analysis of different aspects. These aspects include drivers, challenges, opportunities, and threats, thereby helping our readers to get an in-depth understanding of the market. Another important aspect is competitive landscape, that includes information on key players and the respective shares of companies in the global market. The report will help the stakeholders to know the present and future status of companies. The report provides information on different strategies adopted by these players and highlights significant industry developments, thereby helping stakeholders to get a 360-degree view of the global market.



Rising Demand for Sustainable Energy Coupled with Rising Urbanization to Give Impetus

Rising growth in construction industry, increasing infrastructural activities, and substantial rise in energy consumption are factors responsible for driving the market. Rising concerns over an alarming rise in GHG emissions, coupled with depletion of ozone layer, is expected to fuel demand for energy-efficient systems. Demand for sustainable energy is increasing across the world and district cooling systems will help to reduce GNG emissions. Another factor driving the market is increasing commercialization and urbanization. The demand for air conditioning is increasing rapidly and a single district cooling system is as effective and efficient as 100 air conditioners. Several companies and governments are planning to investing in energy-efficient technology to meet the burgeoning demands for air conditioning.

As per technology, electric chillers are expected to lead the market as they have a better –efficient of performance (COP) than absorption chillers. As per end-user, commercial sector covered a share of 61.14% in the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rising momentum for sustainable energy development, thereby fostering the district cooling market size.



Rising Concerns Over GNG Emissions to Augur Well for the Market in Asia Pacific

From a geographical point, the Middle East and Africa is expected to lead the global district cooling market during the forecast period. Rising investments with regards to the development of cooling systems is one of the primary factors for driving the market in this region. Increasing initiatives by government towards sustainable energy development in MEA is stimulating growth in the market. Countries such as Qatar are witnessing extensive growth in the construction sector with FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place. Following this region, the market in North America is expected to be the second-most leading region in the global market. In the U.S., several institutions and airports are connected through district cooling network. This, coupled with rising demand for air conditioning, is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at a considerable rate through the forecast period. Countries such as Japan and China cover the majority share in the market on account of increasing concerns regarding GHG emissions.

List of the players operating in the global district cooling market are:

ENGIE

National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed)

Empower (Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation)

Emicool

Veolia

Enwave Energy Corporation

Petronas

Shinryo Corporation

Keppel Corporation Limited

Ramboll

Singapore Power Ltd.

Fortum

Vattenfall

Logstor

Danfoss

Stellar Energy

Marafeq Qatar

SNC Lavalin



