MONCTON, New Brunswick, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) is pleased to announce the achievement of longest diamond drill hole in Canada at the Osisko Mining Inc. Discover 1 project. The final length of Discovery 1 was 3467 metres.



Over the years, the Company has positioned itself as one of the largest specialized drilling operators in the world, by leveraging its skilled personnel, specialized equipment and robust safety systems.

“It is an honor to have been a part of this monumental project,” Major Drilling President and Chief Executive Officer, Denis Larocque said. “We are proud of the hard work and expertise that our team has contributed along with Osisko Mining to reach this historic milestone in Canadian drilling.”

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer, John Burzynski, commented: “Discovery 1 is a great success and achievement. We are very proud of our Osisko team and Major Drilling for their tremendous work completing this hole.”

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, the Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.