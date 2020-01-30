Holmdel, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, today released the results of an independent survey of 500 IT and HR Operations leaders’ perceptions, priorities and challenges supporting HR and Talent Acquisition.

“In the same way new technology and data revolutionized marketing, it is now transforming HR, and organizations are accelerating their investment in new recruiting solutions to gain an advantage in the war for talent,” said Adam Feigenbaum, chief customer officer at iCIMS. “However, many HR digital transformation projects fall short of their goals, in part because IT and HR Operations shoulder too much of the responsibility to realize the value from the investment. Our study helps HR and Talent Acquisition leaders better understand and align with their partners in HR Ops and IT to modernize recruiting.”

Key findings:

IT and HR Ops leaders universally (96%) agree that hiring is “critical to their organization’s success.” As a result, 70% “plan to increase investment in recruitment technology in 2020.”

However, the challenge for Talent Acquisition and HR leaders is that 79% of organizations struggle to keep up with the growing array of new technology solutions in recruiting. Moreover, HR technology is IT leaders’ lowest priority.

60% of IT leaders prefer to “rely on a best-of-breed solution for recruiting than a human capital management (HCM) system.” In a similar vein, the biggest capability gap for multinational companies is to “standardize recruitment on one system across their global operations.”

59% and 54% of respondents agree that candidate experience and candidate sourcing, respectively, will most benefit from the application of artificial intelligence solutions within their recruitment process.

About the iCIMS iNSIGHTS report: The New HR Roadmap to Transforming Talent Acquisition

The iCIMS survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 US HR Operations and IT executives who have influence over talent acquisition and/or HR software solutions at their companies, between August 7 and August 16, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. The margin of error was +/- 4.4 percentage points for the total sample. +/- 6.2 percentage points for each sample individually.

