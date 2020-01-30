OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V: BES) (“BESI” or the “Company”), which holds a majority interest in an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market, announced today the launch and availability of the G30H lithium battery for large, Harley touring bikes. The GreenLite G30H was designed specifically for bikes with upgraded audio systems, LED lights, and other components and applications that require more capacity than current battery offerings.



The benefits of the G30H include quicker starting, one additional volt higher than lead offerings and decreased voltage drop during cranking. Improved engine management characteristics and data logging, due to improvements in voltage stability. Ability to last 3-5 times longer than current products, with increased reliability and significant weight reduction.

Additionally, BESI is now offering to customers and distributors the GreenLite G30HC “Combo” battery that encompasses all of the features of the G30H, coupled with a 6-amp lithium charger and is a direct drop-in upgrade to the standard G30H. This new product has garnered interest from a variety of top custom motorcycle builders, stereo installers and even Harley Davidson dealerships looking to become new Braille dealers in order to add Braille lithium and high-performance AGM batteries as an upgrade to their customers’ bikes. Several recent competitions have been won with bikes powered by the Braille GreenLite G30H lithium battery and is personally endorsed by renowned bike builders.

For additional product and pricing information about the G30H battery and the entire Braille Battery family of products and solutions, please visit our website at: www.braillebattery.com or contact Mr. Gary Savage, General Manager at savage@braillebattery.com or 941-312-5047 x 401.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials.

Markets need better performing energy storage solutions to satisfy the huge growth expected in many different sectors like electric vehicles, solar and wind energy storage as well as portable electronic devices. With two manufacturing locations in North America, BESI will provide customers with security of supply, off-the-shelf shipments and superior service.

BESI will penetrate key market segments with superior product performance utilizing graphene-based materials.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with BESI's growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. Forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this press release include statements with respect to proposed terms of the private placement transaction. There can be no assurance that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, BESI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect BESI's financial and business results is included in public documents BESI files from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and which are available at www.sedar.com.

Contact:

Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

613-581-4040

jmazvihwa@mincomcapital.com

Or

Scott Anderson

Investor Relations

(858) 229-7063