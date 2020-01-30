NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, a nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, will carry the Big Game live this Sunday on FOX TV in 17 U.S. cities for free.



With Locast, viewers can easily watch the game online, on-the-go, or at home via internet-connected computers, streaming media players, phones or tablets.

So whether you’re a fan who cut the cord or wants to watch the game outside the home, catch all the action in high definition on Locast. Simply download the app or visit www.locast.org to find out where Locast offers your local TV channels for free.

Locast is also an affordable alternative to rising cable and satellite TV prices. In fact, one major cable company raised its rates this year by 50% just to watch local broadcast channels. Why pay more when you can watch your locally produced broadcast TV for free on Locast?

As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations. Locast is available at www.locast.org , app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, AT&T’s U-Verse, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org. Follow Locast on Facebook and on Twitter @LocastOrg.