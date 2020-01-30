CHINO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2019, were $502 thousand, or an decrease of 15.62%, as compared with earnings of $595 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 increased by 14.5% or by $323 thousand to $2.6 million, as compared to $2.2 million for fiscal year 2018.
Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with $0.27 for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.14 for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared with $1.00 as December 31, 2018, respectively.
Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are very pleased with the performance of the Bank during 2019. The Bank set new record levels for total Deposits, total Loans, Revenue and Net Earnings. The economy of the Inland Empire continues to improve and expand, allowing for continued business growth into the future. We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next few years.”
Financial Condition
At December 31, 2019, total assets were $230 million, an increase of $27.5 million or 13.6% over $202 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 5.3% or $9 million to $180 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $171 million as of December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94% of the total deposits.
Gross loans increased by 9.2% or $12 million as of December 31, 2019 to $144 million, as compared with $132 million as of December 31, 2018. The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively.
Earnings
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $8.1 million, an increase of 11.4% or $834 thousand in comparison to $7.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company posted net interest income of $1.97 million and $1.93 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively, or an increase of $40 thousand or 2.1%. Average interest-earning assets were $177.3 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $119.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $179.0 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $91.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.27% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income was $1.9 million, an increase of 22.9% or $358 thousand in comparison to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Non-interest income totaled $457 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, or an increase of 7.6% as compared with $424 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts increased over the fourth quarter by $39.6 thousand or 11.5% to $383 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees. Dividend income from restricted stock decreased to $17 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $35 thousand for the same quarter in 2018, due to the Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers Bank changes in dividend payout percentage policy. Income from Bank-owned life insurance increased by $7.2 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $25 thousand for the same quarter in 2018, due to a new life insurance policy added during 2019.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, general and administrative expenses were $6.5 million, an increase of 15.8% or $886 thousand in comparison to $5.6 million as of December 31, 2018. General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and $1.5 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $973 thousand for the same quarter last year and $3.9 million and $3.6 million for the years ended December 2019 and 2018 respectively. Occupancy and equipment increase year over year by $110 thousand due to the opening of our new branch in Upland during the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $985 thousand, a decrease of 10.3% or $92 thousand in comparison to $893 million as of December 31, 2018. Income tax expense was $197 thousand which represents a decrease of $41 thousand or 17.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $239 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 28.2% and 28.6% respectively, and for the year ending December 31, 2019 and 2018, the effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 28.6% respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.
Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,363,753
|$
|25,451,866
|Federal funds sold
|32,415,000
|-
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|36,778,753
|25,451,866
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|496,000
|1,988,000
|Investment securities available for sale
|7,977,936
|5,914,736
|Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates
|$28,625,251 at December 31, 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018)
|28,367,056
|26,623,343
|Total investments
|36,840,992
|34,526,079
|Loans
|Construction
|-
|-
|Real estate
|115,633,626
|107,902,821
|Commercial
|28,522,543
|24,029,989
|Installment
|232,328
|241,077
|Gross loans
|144,388,497
|132,173,887
|Unearned fees and discounts
|(438,380
|)
|(345,054
|)
|Loans net of unearned fees and discount
|143,950,117
|131,828,833
|Allowance for loan losses
|(2,391,765
|)
|(2,292,478
|)
|Net loans
|141,558,352
|129,536,355
|Fixed assets, net
|6,401,773
|6,063,350
|Accrued interest receivable
|619,856
|585,506
|Stock investments, restricted, at cost
|1,440,900
|1,248,400
|Bank-owned life insurance
|4,595,584
|3,484,885
|Other assets
|1,270,936
|1,091,805
|Total assets
|$
|229,507,146
|$
|201,988,246
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|88,412,668
|$
|83,237,014
|Interest bearing
|NOW and money market
|64,520,387
|66,046,085
|Savings
|12,209,281
|9,870,263
|Time deposits less than $250,000
|9,537,555
|4,191,717
|Time deposits of $250,000 or greater
|5,471,451
|7,674,742
|Total deposits
|180,151,342
|171,019,821
|Accrued interest payable
|203,246
|64,794
|Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|20,000,000
|5,000,000
|Accrued expenses & other payables
|1,686,981
|1,101,417
|Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
|3,093,000
|3,093,000
|Total liabilities
|205,134,569
|180,279,032
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|10,502,557
|10,502,557
|Retained earnings
|13,803,528
|11,251,915
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|66,492
|(45,258
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|24,372,577
|21,709,214
|Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|$
|229,507,146
|$
|201,988,246
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Interest income
|Interest and fee income on loans
|$
|1,982,610
|$
|1,828,378
|$
|7,884,573
|$
|7,012,709
|Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits
|184,875
|104,132
|510,650
|422,577
|Interest on time deposits in banks
|3,219
|12,151
|35,077
|27,899
|Interest on investment securities
|167,707
|204,829
|1,078,908
|659,707
|Total interest income
|2,338,411
|2,149,490
|9,509,208
|8,122,892
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|230,243
|189,493
|935,215
|612,912
|Other borrowings
|139,476
|31,785
|413,749
|183,636
|Total interest expense
|369,719
|221,278
|1,348,964
|796,548
|Net interest income
|1,968,692
|1,928,212
|8,160,244
|7,326,344
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|40,000
|150,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|1,968,692
|1,928,212
|8,120,244
|7,176,344
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|382,839
|343,216
|1,530,853
|1,262,496
|Other miscellaneous income
|24,567
|21,159
|190,567
|86,647
|Dividend income from restricted stock
|17,267
|35,101
|88,281
|115,362
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|31,901
|24,666
|110,699
|98,130
|Total non-interest income
|456,574
|424,142
|1,920,400
|1,562,635
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,002,259
|973,047
|3,941,211
|3,568,823
|Occupancy and equipment
|155,473
|155,086
|632,501
|522,458
|Data and item processing
|123,409
|102,410
|469,176
|390,485
|Advertising and marketing
|30,867
|7,075
|97,035
|90,359
|Legal and professional fees
|217,088
|37,955
|430,050
|150,218
|Regulatory assessments
|(12,940
|)
|34,435
|81,578
|135,419
|Insurance
|10,295
|9,032
|37,911
|35,599
|Directors' fees and expenses
|32,742
|29,266
|137,142
|117,710
|Other expenses
|166,708
|169,824
|675,289
|604,653
|Total non-interest expenses
|1,725,901
|1,518,130
|6,501,893
|5,615,724
|Income before income tax expense
|699,365
|834,224
|3,538,751
|3,123,255
|Income tax expense
|196,971
|238,860
|984,794
|892,659
|Net income
|$
|502,394
|$
|595,364
|$
|2,553,957
|$
|2,230,596
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.00
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.27
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.00
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|8.31
|%
|11.43
|%
|11.03
|%
|12.34
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.85
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.16
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.41
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.46
|%
|4.14
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|71.16
|%
|64.54
|%
|64.50
|%
|63.18
|%
|Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans
|0.002
|%
|-0.013
|%
|-0.05
|%
|-0.02
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(thousands, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|235,723
|$
|195,986
|$
|219,167
|$
|193,120
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|177,259
|$
|179,009
|$
|183,108
|$
|176,829
|Average gross loans
|$
|136,963
|$
|129,717
|$
|136,504
|$
|127,705
|Average deposits
|$
|186,587
|$
|170,063
|$
|179,226
|$
|162,393
|Average equity
|$
|24,182
|$
|20,830
|$
|23,156
|$
|18,074
|CREDIT QUALITY
|End of period
|(unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Non-performing loans
|$
|120,423
|$
|-
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.08
|%
|0.00
|%
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.05
|%
|0.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.66
|%
|1.73
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|0.08
|%
|0.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|1986.14
|%
|n/a
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(unaudited)
|Shareholders equity to total assets
|10.62
|%
|10.75
|%
|Net loans to deposits
|78.58
|%
|75.74
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
|49.08
|%
|48.67
|%
|Total capital to total risk-weighted assets
|18.30
|%
|19.19
|%
|Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets
|20.16
|%
|20.93
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|13.74
|%
|14.80
|%
|Common equity tier 1
|20.16
|%
|20.93
|%
Chino Commercial Bancorp
Chino, California, UNITED STATES
