SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn, a leading developer of intelligent edge computing software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its workshop at the 24th Annual ARC Industry Forum in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 3-6, 2020. David King, CEO, and Sastry Malladi, CTO at FogHorn, join Sudhi Bangalore, Global Vice President, Industry 4.0 at Stanley Black & Decker, Jesus Flores-Cerrillo, Associate Director, Digital Smart Operations at Linde and Hamad AlShehab, Facilities Planning Engineer at Saudi Aramco for the event at 12:15 p.m. ET on Feb. 5.



During the workshop, titled ‘ The State of the Edge - The Impact Edge-based Analytics, ML and AI Is Having on the Industry ,’ FogHorn, Stanley Black & Decker , a Fortune 500 American manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware and provider of security products, Saudi Aramco , the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, and Linde , a leading industrial gases and engineering company, will share how edge computing is impacting commercial and industrial businesses. The session will demonstrate how edge-native and edge-to-cloud AI strategies are helping OT and IT professionals solve their most challenging problems. Additionally, Bangalore, Flores-Cerrillo, and AlShehab will each share how edge computing is being applied in their organizations.

“By enhancing traditional Industrial IoT deployments with edge AI capabilities, our customers scale more quickly, accelerate time-to-value, and enable exciting new use cases, such as vibration-based anomaly detection for predictive maintenance and vision-based defect detection,” said David King. “Every year, the ARC Industry Forum showcases new ways for industrial organizations to tap into the power of their data and unlock its true potential for significant business results, and we are excited to have a strong presence this year.”

To learn more about FogHorn’s activities at the ARC Industry Forum, visit https://www.foghorn.io/events .

