MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”) (collectively, “Chain Bridge”), today reported that it earned $4.886 million, or $209.07 per share, in 2019, versus $5.065 million, or $216.72 per share, in 2018. The Company’s return on equity was 9.37% in 2019 versus 11.70% in 2018.



Book value per share was $2,433.27 at year-end 2019, an increase of 22.1% over $1,993.06 at year-end 2018. Excluding the unrealized gain or loss on securities, book value per share was $2,336.13 at year-end 2019 versus $2,144.07 at year-end 2018.

Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2019, the eighth consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors voted to move its annual shareholder dividend declaration to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company’s shares are privately held.

Contact: John J. Brough Chief Executive Officer Phone: 703-748-2005 Address: 1445-A Laughlin Avenue McLean, VA 22101 jbrough@chainbridgebank.com chainbridgebank.com

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Bank’s operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s and Bank’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.