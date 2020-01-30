United Bankers CorporationNOTIFICATION

 

30.01.2020 at 18:30

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 30.01.2020

Date30.01.2020 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classUNIAV 
Amount630 
Average price/share9.0000EUR
Highest price/share9.0000EUR
Lowest price/share9.0000EUR
Total price5,670.00EUR
   

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 30.01.2020:

 UNIAV 43,334  

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi

