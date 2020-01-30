Press release

Rueil Malmaison, 30 January 2020

VINCI and ParisTech launch the lab recherche environnement

VINCI providing €5 million in funding over a five-year period to support research in the fields of energy efficiency of buildings, sustainable mobility and biodiversity

A partnership to build connections between science and industry

Work to enable VINCI to expand its range of solutions and services at the cutting edge of environmental innovation

VINCI and ParisTech are consolidating their partnership by setting up the lab recherche environnement. The science sponsorship partnership was initiated in 2008 with the Eco-Design Chair to expand

research on the environmental performance of buildings and infrastructure. With the lab recherche environnement, the partnership is now entering a new phase, stepping up its work

and aiming to increase the connections between science and industry.

VINCI is providing €5 million in funding for the Fondation ParisTech foundation until 2023 to enable it to expand its research programmes. In addition, the Group’s building and infrastructure projects offer scientists a special area of research focused on three themes: energy efficiency of buildings (MINES ParisTech); biodiversity (AgroParisTech); and sustainable mobility (École des Ponts ParisTech).

The new roadmap of the lab recherche environnement sets out three goals:

limiting the environmental impact of buildings and neighbourhoods while controlling costs;

integrating environmental aspects in business digitalisation, notably by making energy simulation part of BIM (building information modeling);

improving user well-being, comfort and health, notably by reducing urban heat islands.

This new stage also aims to increase operational applications by identifying emerging trends, developing innovative solutions and creating new business activities. The partnership has already provided input for many environmental solutions provided by VINCI business activities such as Urbalia (urban biodiversity), Equo Vivo (ecological engineering) and Power Road (energy-generating roads). The tools it develops are designed to be implemented in demonstration projects such as the life cycle analysis of the

Lumières neighbourhood in Saint Denis, aimed at precisely measuring environmental impacts, as part of the Rêve de Scènes Urbaines programme.

The lab recherche environnement is an integral part of VINCI’s new environmental strategy, which includes a commitment to achieve a 40% reduction in Group’s CO 2 emissions by 2030 and to save resources by expanding the circular economy and conserving natural environments. The Group’s innovation policy is largely focused on the environment, notably via research and development activities and scientific and technological partnerships. VINCI’s goal is to develop practical solutions that improve quality of life for residents while reducing the impact of its own activity.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing over 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

About Fondation ParisTech

Created in 10 April 2010, the Fondation ParisTech foundation helps to develop higher education and research at both French and European level. It is a state-approved foundation and an umbrella foundation (“fondation abritante”) created at the initiative of ParisTech with the support of large industrial groups. It supports activities that promote the attractiveness of French institutions of higher learning and research with high-level international students and lecturers, support diversity policies, encourage and promote collaborative, multi-disciplinary research projects and address societal goals. www.fondationparistech.org

