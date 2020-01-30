Minneapolis, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINNEAPOLIS, January 30, 2020 – The global non-GMO and organic food markets are estimated to see double-digit growth over the next couple years. It's critical to keep current on regulations and innovations that give businesses an edge. Those in-the-know look to the Organic & Non-GMO Forum, which will be held here this year, November 9-10 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, for up-to-the-minute global insight.

This sixth annual event, which last year attracted hundreds of attendees from 7 countries and 31 U.S. states, brings together processors, manufacturers, merchandisers and producers, to name a few, who have a vested interest in oilseeds, grains, swine, poultry, cattle, dairy and more. With nearly 70 percent of them being decision-makers for their companies, networking at the Forum proves very fruitful and future partnerships nearly sealed.

“What distinguishes the Organic & Non-GMO Forum from other conferences is that we look at the segment from a business perspective and answer the questions around topics like regulation, scalability and supply that those working in industry are struggling with daily,” said Joy O’Shaughnessy, event director and COO for HighQuest Group, the hosts of the forum. “We also don’t shy away from covering the tough topics, like organic labeling fraud, or will the new National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard actually help the sector? And we focus on the future with discussions on plant-based foods and transitioning from conventional to organic farming, and we feature real-world examples of success, as told by farmers on our annual Producer’s Panel.”

While the global non-GMO foods market is expected to grow to $2.76 billion by 2025, the organic sector will see nearly $220 billion in sales by 2024. Continued demand from exacting consumers, pressure to employ more sustainable methods of farming and a spotlight on transparency in the sector have driven a change in large-scale supply chain models, affecting all variables in the chain. These and other topics, such as business and economic trends, market drivers and new opportunities in the sectors, will be addressed at the 2020 Organic & Non-GMO Forum.

Join your fellow food ingredient and commodity buyers, technology providers, and transportation and logistics professionals who when surveyed about the event said:

92% rated the event good to excellent;

94% said the event fulfilled their expectations for information and networking;

92% rated the speakers good to excellent; and

90% rated the optional networking at good to excellent.

“Great event, the mix of presentations and networking opportunities was excellent. I usually don't use event apps, but this one was very useful! Event staff were super helpful,” said one repeat attendee.

