DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTradeNetwork, the leading provider of supply chain solutions for the food and beverage industry, is proud to announce that Kuna Foodservice will deploy iTradeOrder, iTrade’s new fresh trading, traceability, inspection, and analytics platform.



With collaborative workflows, mobile compatibility, a new UI, issue-based management, and self-service onboarding, iTradeOrder helps ambitious mid-market companies simplify and streamline their order management processes, improve their supply chain visibility, and build supplier relationships that help them diversify their product offerings and remain competitive.

“As a local foodservice provider, we are always looking for ways to stay competitive,” says Tim Boyle, Manager of IT at Kuna. “iTradeOrder has all the features and functionality we need to improve visibility over our procurement processes. We’re impressed by the mobile application and the tailored workflows, and we are excited to harness the full potential of the application in the coming months.”

Using iTradeOrder, Kuna can access iTrade’s industry-leading network of over 6,000+ trading partners to discover new vendors and products in order to satisfy their customers’ evolving needs. iTradeOrder also integrates seamlessly into the broader turnkey iTrade perishables platform, which includes traceability, logistics, quality inspection, and Blockchain applications.

“We’re very excited to have Kuna implement iTradeOrder,” says Nathan Romney, SVP of Product Strategy. “Not only will iTradeOrder improve the way they manage procurement, but it will give them the opportunity to connect with the largest network of food and beverage trading partners in the world and give them access to our full-service traceability, quality, logistics, and Blockchain capabilities. iTradeOrder will give Kuna a competitive advantage in the market.”

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000+ global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

