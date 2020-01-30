MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) CN is pleased to be recognized as one of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2020 by Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the fourth consecutive year.



“We are delighted to have been selected again for this honour,” said Dorothea Klein, Senior Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, who joined CN in December 2019. “Having recently moved to Montreal, I’m particularly proud of the recognition of CN’s headquarters city as well as CN’s dedication to its employees and the communities in which they work and live.”

The Montreal Metropolitan region is home to a large portion of the Company’s workforce. More than 3,000 of its employees are based in the area, either at its downtown headquarters or in one of its many operating terminals in the region.

Montreal's Top Employers honours local employers who provide excellent work conditions and benefits to their employees. This year's winners were announced on January 30, 2020 in a commemorative magazine published in the Montreal Gazette.

CN’s online profile details some of the reasons it was chosen as a winner, such as free access to an onsite fitness facility at its headquarters office, an employee share purchase plan, the employee and pensioner-run Community Fund, which has raised more than $17.1 million over 10 years for Canadian charities, as well as the CN Railroaders in the Community program, which provides grants to the non-profit organizations its employees volunteer for.

CN was also recently honoured as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2020. Now in its 20th year, the Canada’s Top 100 Employers competition evaluates employers across the country that offer exceptional workplaces for their employees.

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company’s website at www.cn.ca .

