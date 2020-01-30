PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scaling growth in fast-moving technology markets requires insight and pattern recognition that comes from years of experience leading go-to-market programs for innovative products and services. Michael Tanner has worked with the best and brightest in the technology business across multiple software, hardware and networking technology areas to develop new markets and hone go-to-market strategies; today, the seasoned CMO and advisor has joined Chief Outsiders, and is available for fractional engagements to help mid-sized businesses forge a new pathway to accelerate growth.

Tanner is one of more than 70 part-time CMOs across multiple industries who are available for engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Tanner has particular expertise in helping CEOs in the technology markets to accelerate growth and market adoption for their products and services. He does so by establishing metrics-based, actionable strategies, go-to-market plans and marketing programs while building and leveraging the efforts of high performance marketing teams.

Tanner’s insights have powered tremendous value creation in divisions of large global technology companies, mid-market growth companies, and growth stage startup operations. As a member of leadership these achievements include launching a global wireless tracking solution with 10x sales growth to $100 million over five years; transitioning a global software business from license to subscription (SaaS) while maintaining 35%+ ARR growth, launching two successful venture-stage engineering software businesses through direct sales and reseller channel partners with successful investor exits, and relaunching a telecom mobile analytics solution deployed on over 200 million devices, supporting a successful acquisition within 3 years. Previously and as a startup CEO, he relaunched and grew a software tools business from $ 0 to $ 10M through an online storefront and inside sales.

In addition to his operating experience Michael brings a successful consulting background to Chief Outsiders. In the 1990s Michael co-founded and was managing director at The Chasm Group, where he led strategy and advisory engagements with over 100 leading companies in the software, computer harware and network equipment industry, including companies such as HP, IBM, CA, and scores of mid-market organizations over a 10 year period. He served as a board member & advisor of five firms from startup to $100 million in sales. He was also a guest lecturer and instructor for MBA programs on topics of technology marketing strategy at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

“Michael is a hands-on leader of marketing, product and selling teams of 2 to 150 people who has revamped go-to-market programs globally,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ West Team. “With a background in both operational leadership and management consulting, he aligns a compelling vision while attaining financial, brand and growth objectives, and delivers skilled leadership to venture and private-equity backed software businesses.”

Tanner earned his MBA from Rivier College, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com