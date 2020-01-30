HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is calling on the government of Nova Scotia to restore predictability and transparency to the minimum-wage setting process after breaking its commitment to a three-year plan.

“Today’s minimum wage announcement completely undercuts the plan introduced last year at the recommendation of the government-appointed Minimum Wage Review Committee,” said Luc Erjavec, Restaurants Canada Vice President – Atlantic Canada.

“This has caught small business operators completely off guard, leaving them with short notice to adapt their budgets for the rest of the year. With foodservice being Nova Scotia’s second-largest source of private sector jobs, this could have widespread consequences for employment opportunities across the province.”

Next Steps

Restaurants Canada is calling on the government of Nova Scotia to re-commit to bringing the minimum-wage setting process in line with increases to the consumer price index going forward.

“Linking minimum wage increases to the consumer price index would remove politics from the process and provide transparency and predictability for small businesses like restaurants,” said Erjavec.

Media Contacts:

Luc Erjavec │ 902-209-0804 │ lerjavec@restaurantscanada.org

Marlee Wasser │ 416-649-4254 │ media@restaurantscanada.org

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. The foodservice sector in Nova Scotia is a $2-billion industry that directly employs 36,000 workers, representing 7.9 per cent of the province’s workforce.

Luc Erjavec Restaurants Canada 902-209-0804 lerjavec@restaurantscanada.org Marlee Wasser Restaurants Canada 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org